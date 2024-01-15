 Rock Lives With King Canyon’s New Song ‘Blacktop’ - Noise11.com
King Canyon

King Canyon

Rock Lives With King Canyon’s New Song ‘Blacktop’

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2024

in News

While you’d never know it looking at an ARIA chart, new great Australian rock bands do exist and King Canyon are one of them.

King Canyon were “covid babies”, born during lockdown when James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples entertained the troops via streamed performances from home. Now back in the real world, Kit Riley on bass and Haydn Meggit on drums create the live band.

James is one of Melbourne’s most respected and utilised guitarists. He has worked with Men At Work, Jon Stevens, Ross Wilson and Kate Ceberano.

Jimmy has performed from Melbourne to Hollywood, from The Palais to the Whiskey A Go Go with a long list of songs by Queen, to Led Zeppelin, to Bad Company to Deep Purple. One of his songs ‘Sunset Hills’ featured in the soundtrack to the movie ‘Rise’.

The new song ‘Blacktop’ takes all of the experience of the past and blends it into a powerful new rock track. The song was produced, engineered and mixed by Grammy Award winning producer Nick DiDia (Springsteen, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Powderfinger, The Living End, Train) Mastered at Studio 301, Sydney, Australia by Leon Zervos and written by the band, J.Ryan, J.Cupples, K.Riley, and H.Meggitt.

The Australian Music Radio Airplay project AMRAP had ‘Blacktop’ at number one last week.

King Canyon will be performing the music of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant for ‘Zeppelin Unledded’ starting February 2 in Nunawading, Melbourne. Get tickets here https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Anderson .Paak Files For Divorce

Anderson .Paak has filed for divorce from wife Jaylyn Chang, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

2 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Says She Channeled Madonna For New Song

Ariana Grande's new single has been heavily influenced by Madonna. Ariana recently announced her long-awaited return to the music scene, and Ariana's upcoming single, 'Yes, And?', has been strongly influenced by the chart-topping icon.

4 days ago
James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples Zeppelin Unledded
James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples Fill Up On Unledded For Led Zeppelin Shows

Since the demise of Led Zeppelin following the death of John Bonham in 1980, Jimmy Page & Robert Plant collaborations have been rare.

4 days ago
Middle Kids photo by Pooneh Ghana supllied by EMI Records
Middle Kids Debut More New Music with ‘Terrible News’

Just two weeks into 2024 and Sydney’s Middle Kids have a new song titled ‘Terrible News’.

4 days ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Biopic

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer of the 70s and 80s.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift 1989
Taylor Swift Has The UK’s Biggest Selling Vinyl Album of 2024

The UK's 2023 Vinyl Album Chart for the year has been published giving a clearer indication of what actually sells when you take away streaming figures.

5 days ago
Waxahatchee by Molly Matalon
Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024

One of 2024’s first new releases is ‘Right Back At It’ from Birmingham, Alabama’s Waxahatchee.

5 days ago