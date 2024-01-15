Rock Lives With King Canyon’s New Song ‘Blacktop’ - Noise11.com

While you’d never know it looking at an ARIA chart, new great Australian rock bands do exist and King Canyon are one of them.

King Canyon were “covid babies”, born during lockdown when James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples entertained the troops via streamed performances from home. Now back in the real world, Kit Riley on bass and Haydn Meggit on drums create the live band.

James is one of Melbourne’s most respected and utilised guitarists. He has worked with Men At Work, Jon Stevens, Ross Wilson and Kate Ceberano.

Jimmy has performed from Melbourne to Hollywood, from The Palais to the Whiskey A Go Go with a long list of songs by Queen, to Led Zeppelin, to Bad Company to Deep Purple. One of his songs ‘Sunset Hills’ featured in the soundtrack to the movie ‘Rise’.

The new song ‘Blacktop’ takes all of the experience of the past and blends it into a powerful new rock track. The song was produced, engineered and mixed by Grammy Award winning producer Nick DiDia (Springsteen, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam, Powderfinger, The Living End, Train) Mastered at Studio 301, Sydney, Australia by Leon Zervos and written by the band, J.Ryan, J.Cupples, K.Riley, and H.Meggitt.

The Australian Music Radio Airplay project AMRAP had ‘Blacktop’ at number one last week.

King Canyon will be performing the music of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant for ‘Zeppelin Unledded’ starting February 2 in Nunawading, Melbourne. Get tickets here https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au

