Rocky Horror Show To Go Live To Australian Cinemas Thursday - Noise11.com

The newest Australian production of the Rocky Horror Show will be broadcast live to cinemas around Australia on Thursday night.

The 2023 Australian cast is Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter, and Myf Warhurst as The Narrator. Magenta is played by Stellar Perry, Ellis Dolan as Eddie/Dr Scott, Darcey Eagle as Columbia, Ethan Jones as Brad, Deirdre Khoo as Janet, Loredo Malcolm as Rocky and Henry Rollo as Riff Raff. Starring alongside them on stage as The Phantoms will be Josh Gates, Catty Hamilton, Jackson Reedman and Erica Wild, Keane Fletcher and Kristina McNamara round out the cast as the Swings.

Houri Tapiki, General Manager Theatre Royal Sydney, says,“The 50th Anniversary tour of The Rocky Horror Show has been an enormous success at Theatre Royal Sydney. Night after night, sell out audiences have joined the party and participated in the Time Warp, led by the incredible cast including Jason Donovan and Myf Warhurst. We are thrilled to be able to now share this amazing production with the rest of the country, by teaming up with Trafalgar Releasing to distribute the show live into cinemas from the Royal. Cinemagoers are in for a treat, with the unveiling of never- before-seen drone footage of the Venue, showcasing everything that happens behind the scenes to bring this sort of event to life. Innovation and creativity is at the heart of everything we do to deliver an experience like no other at Theatre Royal Sydney. We dare to be different and will continue to pioneer initiatives such as these to make Arts accessible to those in Regional areas and to those who may not be able to make it to the Theatre.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, says “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show with a live broadcast from Theatre Royal Sydney to cinemas across Australia. This is our first live broadcast from an Australian venue and it’s fantastic to be working with the team at the theatre and our partners within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group to bring one of the world’s favourite musicals to cinema audiences across the continent for the first time”.

Tickets to the event are available from here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

