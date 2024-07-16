Rod Argent Thanks Fans For Their Support After Stroke - Noise11.com

The Zombies founder Rod Argent has thanked fans for their well-wishes after the stroke he suffered in London last week brought a sudden end to his touring career.

Rod suffered the stroke after touring the UK. He had spent the weekend in London with his wife Cathy celebrating his 79th birthday and their 52nd wedding anniversary.

He immediately announced his retirement.

In a statement Rod Argent said:

I am absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that has happened in response to the news of my having suffered a stroke three weeks ago. I have read every post, and have to thank you so much. I do feel so lucky that physically I’ve escaped the worst possible effects, and while I’m still frustrated by not finding all my words easily, I feel really hopeful that eventually I will make a full recovery….. It is with a heavy heart that I can’t carry on with the live playing that I love so much, but want to emphasise that, after a couple of months, do mean to carry on in the studio with writing and recording unabated, and with superb contributions from Colin, Steve, Tom and Søren. Thank you once again so much,

Rod Argent xx

