Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2023

in News

Rod Stewart has a second Melbourne show set for 15 March.

Rod will tour Australia with Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

Rod Stewart modified his setlist towards the end of 2022. His most recent show was in Belfast on 20 December, 2022.

Rod’s current setlist is:

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
Ooh La La (from The Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)
Hole in My Heart (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)
Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)
One More Time (from the Tears of Hercules, 2021)
This Old Heart of Mine (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)
Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)
The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)
I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
Something Else (Eddie Cochran cover)
Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)
Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
Hot Stuff (Donna Summer cover) (Backing Singers On Vocals)

Acoustic:
People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck, Flash, 1985)
I Don’t Want to Talk About It (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)
You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim) (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)
Tonight’s The Night (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Full band
Lady Marmalade (Labelle cover) (backing girls on vocals)
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1978)
Baby Jane (from Body Wishes, 1983)
Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)

Encore:
Stay With Me (from The Faces, A Nod Is As Good As A Wink, 1971)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday March 14 and 15 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas

Related Posts

Stylus
Stylus To Reunite For Shows In April

Stylus, the first and only Australian band ever to be signed to Motown Records, has reformed for shows in April.

1 hour ago
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

1 day ago
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand To Release Her Memoirs

Barbra Streisand has finally confirmed a release date for her memoir.

2 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Threatens David Gilmour’s Wife Polly Samson With Legal Action

Roger Waters has issued a public statement threatening Polly Samson, the wife of David Gilmour, with legal action after comments she made on her socials.

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel Premieres Another New Song ‘The Court’

Peter Gabriel has premiered another new song from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ called ‘The Court'.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video

The Rolling Stones have released the ‘Doom and Gloom’ video from the upcoming ‘GRRR Live’ CD/DVD/Blu-ray due on Friday 10 February.

2 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Sting 2023 My Songs Tour Has A lot Of Police Goodies

Sting reactivated his ‘My Songs’ world tour in Abu Dhabi on 27 January and in the past week performed four times in South Africa before bringing the tour to Australia next week.

2 days ago