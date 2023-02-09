Rod Stewart Adds Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart has a second Melbourne show set for 15 March.

Rod will tour Australia with Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

Rod Stewart modified his setlist towards the end of 2022. His most recent show was in Belfast on 20 December, 2022.

Rod’s current setlist is:

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from The Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Hole in My Heart (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

One More Time (from the Tears of Hercules, 2021)

This Old Heart of Mine (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Something Else (Eddie Cochran cover)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Hot Stuff (Donna Summer cover) (Backing Singers On Vocals)

Acoustic:

People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck, Flash, 1985)

I Don’t Want to Talk About It (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)

You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim) (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Tonight’s The Night (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Full band

Lady Marmalade (Labelle cover) (backing girls on vocals)

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1978)

Baby Jane (from Body Wishes, 1983)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1976)

Encore:

Stay With Me (from The Faces, A Nod Is As Good As A Wink, 1971)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday March 14 and 15 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide

Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

