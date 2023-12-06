Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Team Up For Swing Album - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland will release a Swing album together in February, 2024. ‘Swing Fever’s first single is ‘Almost Like Being In Love’.

Holland has recruited his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra for the album. Rod and Jools boned over their mutual love of model trains. Jools has a OO Scale layout that stretches around a 42×12 foot room. Rod travels with his train set and was a regular at Bunnings in Australia on his 2023 tour buying up a rare wood only found in Australia to add to his railway model.

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland, ‘Swing Fever,’ Track Listing

1. “Lullaby of Broadway”

2. “Oh Marie”

3. “Sentimental Journey”

4. “Pennies From Heaven”

5. “Night Train”

6. “Love Is the Sweetest Thing”

7. “Them There Eyes”

8. “Good Rockin’ Tonight”

9. “Ain’t Misbehavin'”

10. “Frankie & Johnny”

11. “Walkin’ My Baby Back Home”

12. “Almost Like Being in Love”

13. “Tennessee Waltz”

‘Swing Fever’ will be Rod’s first album since ‘The Tears of Hercules’ (2021). Jools last album was ‘The Barnstormers’ with Australia’s Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney (The Living End) and Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats).

