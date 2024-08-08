Rod Stewart Cancels 200th Las Vegas Show - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart was “absolutely gutted” to cancel his 200th residency show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Stewart was scheduled to perform his The Hits show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but ill health forced him to pull out just hours before he was due on stage.

“I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration,” he said on Instagram.

“Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long.

“My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.”

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that causes a sore and scratchy throat.

Wednesday’s 200th celebration concert was supposed to bring Stewart’s residency to a close after he had performed at the venue over the course of 13 years.

However, there is some good news for fans of Rod Stewart.

Stewart has announced he will return to Las Vegas for a series of shows in spring 2025.

“Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!” Stewart confirmed on social media shortly before his illness was announced.

“Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!”

