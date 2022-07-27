 Rod Stewart Never A Dull Moment Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart Never A Dull Moment

Rod Stewart Never A Dull Moment Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2022

Rod Stewart’s 1972 album ‘Never A Dull Moment’ has turned 50.

‘Never A Dull Moment’ was released on 21 July 1972, the same day as T. Rex ‘The Slider’.

‘Never A Dull Moment’ was the fourth solo album for Rod Stewart and came after his breakthrough ‘Every Picture Tells A Story’ (the one with Maggie Mae) one year earlier.

Stewart was also the producer of ‘Never A Dull Moment’. It features all members of The Faces including Ronnie Wood, Ronnie Lane, Kenney Jones and Ian McLagan. Wood and McLagan play on ever track, Jones is on ‘True Blue’ and Lane is on ‘Angel’ and ‘True Blue’.

The hit song from the album was ‘You Wear It Well’, co-written with classical guitarist Martin Quitterton, who also plays on the song. Quitterton also co-wrote ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Farewell’ with Rod.

Never A Dull Moment featured:

True Blue
Lost Paraguayos
Mama You’ve Been On My Mind
Italian Girls

Angel
Interludings
You Wear It Well
I’d Rather Go Blind
Twistin’ The Night Away

(An additional track ‘What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made A Loser Out of Me) was also included after ‘Twistin’ The Night Away’ on the 8-Track and cassette versions of the album.

‘Never A Dull Moment’ reached no 1 in the UK, no 2 in the USA and no 3 in Australia.

