Roger Taylor of Duran Duran Posts Tribute To His Mother - Noise11.com

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has posted a tribute to his mother Jean who has passed away at the age of 88.

“My mother, Jean Taylor, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 88. Jean had friendships with many Duran Duran fans over the years and often welcomed them into the family home during the early days. She enjoyed getting to know people from all over the world and was a bright light to all who knew her. She will be missed.” – Roger

