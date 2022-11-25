Roger Waters And The ‘Free Nûdem Durak’ Campaign - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has started a campaign to free Kurish singer Nûdem Durak who was arrested in Turkey in 2015 because her music is considered “terrorist propaganda”.

Durak was originally sentenced to 10.5 years in prison but that has since been increased to 19. She won’t be free until 2034.

According to Durak her crime was “making art”. She has been tortured and kept in isolation in jail.

Durak’s supporters include Peter Gabriel and Noam Chomsky. Now Waters has released a video of a guitar he has had many of his famous friends sign and then send to Nûdem.

“This is the story of a guitar on a journey, a lot of good friends, a young Kurdish woman in prison, until she is scheduled for release in September of 2034. The movement to “FREE NÛDEM DURAK” will go on for as long as it takes. Thank you all my brothers and sisters,” says Roger.

