Roger Waters Previews ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Redux With Moody ‘Money’ - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has given us his first glimpse of his ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ redux with a very dark and moody ‘Money’.

Waters was 29 when Pink Floyd recorded ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. The new album revisits the original message but now from the point of view of an 80-year old Waters.

Roger Waters has recorded a solo edition of the Pink Floyd classic to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

Roger Waters said:

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

Track listing CD / Digital SPEAK TO ME

BREATHE

ON THE RUN

TIME

GREAT GIG IN THE SKY

MONEY

US AND THEM

ANY COLOUR YOU LIKE

BRAIN DAMAGE

ECLIPSE Vinyl SIDE ONE

SPEAK TO ME

BREATHE

ON THE RUN

TIME SIDE TWO

GREAT GIG IN THE SKY

MONEY SIDE THREE

US AND THEM

ANY COLOUR YOU LIKE

BRAIN DAMAGE

ECLIPSE SIDE FOUR

ORIGINAL COMPOSITION Credits Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert: Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums, Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ, Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: String Arrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ / Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and Roger Waters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor

‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ was the eighth Pink Floyd album. The entire album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London over a period of 60 days between 31 May 1972 and 9 February 1973. The band used Abbey Road staff engineer Alan Parsons (later of Alan Parsons Project fame) to work with them on the album as he had experience with Pink Floyd with their ‘Atom Heart Mother’ album and was the recording engineer for The Beatles on ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’.

The album was recorded completely out of order. The first track they recorded was ‘Us and Them’ and 31 May 1972. ‘Money’ was recorded seven days later. Next came ‘ Time’ and ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’. Pink Floyd then took a break and returned in January 1973 to record ‘Brain Damage’, ‘Eclipse’, ‘Any Colour You Like’ and ‘On The Run’. ‘Breathe’ and ‘Speak To Me’ came towards the end.

Roger Waters new solo redux of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ will be released on 6 October 2023.

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

