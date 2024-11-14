Róisín Murphy Announces 2025 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Former Moloko singer Róisín Murphy will play Australian dates in 2025 including a Live At The Gardens show in Melbourne as well as WOMADelaide and WOMAD Aotearoa shows.
With Moloko Murphy had hits with ‘Sing It Back’ (1999), ‘The Time Is Now’ (2000) and ‘Familiar Move’ (2003).
Róisín Murphy’s solo song ‘You Know Me Better’ grabbed some action in 2008.
RÓISÍN MURPHY
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
MARCH 2025
Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/roisinmurphy
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 18 November (11am local)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 20 November (11am local time)
Friday 7 March
Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanical Gardens | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 11 March
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 13 March
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Also performing at:
Saturday 8 March – WOMADelaide | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 15 March – WOMAD Aotearoa | New Plymouth, NZ Róisín Murphy photo by Ros O’Gorman
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE