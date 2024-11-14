Róisín Murphy Announces 2025 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Former Moloko singer Róisín Murphy will play Australian dates in 2025 including a Live At The Gardens show in Melbourne as well as WOMADelaide and WOMAD Aotearoa shows.

With Moloko Murphy had hits with ‘Sing It Back’ (1999), ‘The Time Is Now’ (2000) and ‘Familiar Move’ (2003).

Róisín Murphy’s solo song ‘You Know Me Better’ grabbed some action in 2008.

Friday 7 March

Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanical Gardens | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 11 March

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 13 March

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 8 March – WOMADelaide | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 15 March – WOMAD Aotearoa | New Plymouth, NZ

