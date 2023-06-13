 Rolling Thunder Vietnam 2023 Is A Powerful Show At Needs To Be Seen - Noise11.com
Rolling Thunder Vietnam photo Rolling Thunder Vietnam website

Rolling Thunder Vietnam 2023 Is A Powerful Show At Needs To Be Seen

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2023

in News

Covering the topic of the Vietnam War with the story highlighted with a relevant soundtrack is indeed a sensitive subject. The senseless massacres in Vietnam (and later in Afghanistan) served no purpose other than political. As the Edwin Starr song ‘War’ featured in the show says ‘War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing”.

Greed and Power has been the motivation for every war since time began. It is incredible that the lesson has never been learned. In Australia, war mongers like Holt in the 60s and Howard in the 00s waved their dick’s in pursuit of their own notoriety. They brought dishonour to the country.

A show like Rolling Thunder Vietnam is not a show you want to see. It is a show you need to see. The Voice of Reason during these obscene political times was found in the music. Songwriters like John Fogerty, Marvin Gaye and Paul Simon articulated the horrors of the time through what we now call Classic Rock. It is surreal that songs that became the soundtrack for generations have so much pain wrapped up in the words.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam tells an authentic story based actual letters, research and interviews with the Australian War Veterans and their families. Vietnam was the first war we saw televised and footage from the time and region forms the backdrop of the show. There are moments in this show I’m surprised do not come with a warning, but then again, it wasn’t like the victims of the war were given any warning either.

Tim Oliver is the soldier Johnny, a teenager not yet a fan, who goes to war because of a “sense of duty”. His girlfriend Sarah waits potentially at home, eventually becoming a protestor.

The show written by Bryce Hallett has been given a musical enhancement with the director of MD Chong Lim, who has put together exactly the right band to perform these songs. From the Farnham band guitarist Brett Garsed and drummer Angus Burchill, from Russell Morris’ band Joe Petrolo on keyboards, Craig Newman (Farnham/Tom Jones/Jackson Browne) on bass, james Ryan (Men At Work, Ross Wilson, King Canyon) on guitar are every much the rock musicians who performed on the original songs.

The story is told by Brittanie Shipway as Sarah, Tom Oliver as Johnny, Christian Charisio as Andy and Jerrod Smith as Thomas, who tell the human side of the war.

Melbourne was the last stop on the 2023 tour. Rolling Thunder Vietnam is a production that does come back every few years. It needs to come back again. This story needs to be continue to be told.

