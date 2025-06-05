 Rose Carleo To Celebrate Bon Scott’s 79th at Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute show in Fremantle - Noise11.com
Rose Carleo To Celebrate Bon Scott’s 79th at Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute show in Fremantle

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2025

in News

Rose Carleo will join the Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute show in Fremantle in July.

The Live Wire – AC/Dc Tribute show honours the Bon Scott AC/DC era, which was the 1975 to 1979 years and the albums ‘High Voltage’ (1975), ‘TNT’ (1975), ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ (1976), ‘Let There Be Rock’ (1977), ‘Powerage’ (1978) and ‘Highway To Hell’ (1979).

Bon Scott would have turned 79 on 9 July, 2025. He died on 19 February, 1980 at the age of 33 and his ashes interred at Fremantle Cemetery.

The Live Wire – AC/DC Tribute will be held two days after Bon’s 79th on Friday July 11, 2025. Get tickets here

In 2023, the Rose Carleo Band released their cover of AC/DC’s ‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’ so I guess she’ll be bagsing that one. (And Whole Lotta Rosie would be appropriate too).

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rose Carleo:

Rose Carleo Band will also perform their own show in Sydney at the Marrickville Bowlo on 27 June, 2025. Get tickets here

