Talking Heads Premiere New ‘Psycho Killer’ Video - Noise11.com

 Talking Heads Premiere New 'Psycho Killer' Video
Saoirse Ronan in 2025 video for Talking Heads Psycho Killer

Saoirse Ronan in 2025 video for Talking Heads Psycho Killer

Talking Heads Premiere New ‘Psycho Killer’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

Talking Heads have a brand new music video for ‘Psycho Killer’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s first of 92 performances at New York’s iconic CBGB’s opening for The Ramones.

The new ‘Psycho Killer’ video stars Saoirse Ronan, best known for the movies ‘Atonement’, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ and ‘Little Women’. 31-year old Saoirse was still 17 years away from being born when the song was first released in 1977.

Director Mike Mills, who has also done videos for The National, Yoko Ono and Beth Orton, directed the new video.

“This video makes the song better- We LOVE what this video is NOT – it’s not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious,” Talking Heads said in a statement.

Talking Heads played their first ever show at CBGB on 5 June, 1975. Those 1975 CBGB’s shows road-tested the first two Talking Heads albums and put the songs into shape. It is interesting that the 1975 shows had maybe more of the second album in the setlist than the first.

The Girls Want To Me With The Girls (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Psycho Killer (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)
With Our Love (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Artists Only (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
I Want To Live (1976 demo not released until ‘Sand In The Vaseline’ compilation in 1992)
Warning Sign (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)

Other songs performed during the early days residency in 1975 included:

I’m Not In Love (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Love - Building On Fire (non-album single 1977, Talking Heads first single)
No Compassion (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)
Tentative Decisions (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)
I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That (1976 demo not released until ‘Sand In The Vaseline’ compilation in 1992)

The first full Talking Heads setlist published was from 7 December 1975.

The Girls Want To Me With The Girls (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
First Week/Last Week…Carefree (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)
Artists Only (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Love-> Building on Fire (non-album single 1977)
With Our Love (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Warning Sign (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Psycho Killer (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)
Tentative Decisions (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)
I Want To Live (1976 demo not released until ‘Sand In The Vaseline’ compilation in 1992)
I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That (b-side of Psycho Killer single, 1977)
I’m Not In Love (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
Stay Hungry (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)
So Much in Love (The Tymes cover)

