The Angels Plan Deep Cuts For Go For Broke Tour - Noise11.com

The Angels at The Palais St Kilda Symphony of Angels 23 June 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

The Angels Plan Deep Cuts For Go For Broke Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

The Angels are planning mining the back catalogue for the Go For Broke tour, starting 4 July in Torquay.

“Last year was really special,” John Brewster says. “And that was down to all our fans who made the 50 Not Out tour one to remember. But I really feel this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Angels.”

With Nick Norton now on lead vocals, The Angels is touring with renewed energy. “The band is really powering,” Rick Brewster adds. “And we can feel the energy from the audience. We love our hardcore fans, but we’re also blown away by how many young people are at the shows.”

The Go For Broke tour takes its name from the title track of the latest album ‘Ninety Nine (Go For Broke).

The Angels ‘Go For Broke’ – Ninety Nine Album Tour
with special guest Disgraceland

Tickets on sale now via theangels.com.au

Fri 4 July Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Sat 5 July The Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC
Fri 11 July Freo Social, Fremantle WA
Sat 12 July Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA
Fri 18 July Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW
Sat 19 July Belmont 16’s, Belmont NSW
Fri 25 July The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Sat 26 July Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Sat 2 Aug Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka SA

