Talking Heads Mark 50th Anniversary of First Show At CBGBs - Noise11.com

June 5 marks the 50th anniversary of the time Talking Heads played their first show at New York’s legendary CBGBs.

Talking Heads were the opening act for The Ramones that night of June 5, 1975. They performed a nine-song set, six of which are known. Of those six that we do know, one made the debut album in 1977, four were on the second album ‘More Songs About Buildings and Food’ in 1978 and one wasn’t released until the 90s.

The ones we know of are:

The Girls Want To Me With The Girls (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)

Psycho Killer (released on Talking Heads:77 in 1977)

With Our Love (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)

Artists Only (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)

I Want To Live (1976 demo not released until ‘Sand In The Vaseline’ compilation in 1992)

Warning Sign (released on More Songs About Buildings and Food in 1978)

Talking Heads played CBGBs 92 times between 1975 and 1977. A video to mark the anniversary will be released on June 5 (North America time).

To mark the 50th Anniversary of the first show at CBGB, the first official music video for “Psycho Killer” directed by Mike Mills & starring Saoirse Ronan will be released on June 5th.

In other Talking Heads news a box set version of ‘More Songs of Buildings and Food’ will be released on 25 July 2025.

