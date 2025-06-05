 Leo Sayer Still Feels Like Dancing in 2025 - Noise11.com

Related Posts

Alice Cooper 2024 by Winston Robison
The Original Alice Cooper Group Premieres ‘Wild Ones’ Official Video

The original Alice Cooper Band has a new music video for ‘Wild Ones’ from the upcoming ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ album.

2 hours ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson
Howard Stern Updates Billy Joel’s Health

Billy Joel has insisted he is "doing fine" after being diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

9 hours ago
Talking Heads on Jeopardy
Talking Heads Mark 50th Anniversary of First Show At CBGBs

June 5 marks the 50th anniversary of the time Talking Heads played their first show at New York’s legendary CBGBs.

22 hours ago
Paul Carrack The Country Side
Paul Carrack Releases His First Country Album

Paul Carrack, best known for his tenures with Squeeze, Mike & The Mechanics and Roger Waters, as well as his own band Ace, is about to release his first country record ‘The Country Side of Paul Carrack Vol. 1’ in July.

22 hours ago
Kevin Borich Express Live ARCA
Kevin Borich Express Live Is The Latest In ARCA Desk Tape Series

Kevin Borich Express recorded in Geelong in 1979, Sydney in 1982 and Darwin in 1995 makes up the latest release in The Desk Tape Series by Australia Road Crew Association (ARCA).

23 hours ago
Terry Draper of Klaatu from his Facebook page
Terry Draper of Klaatu Dies At Age 73

Terry Draper, one of the three founding members of Klaatu, has died at the age of 73.

5 days ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Confirm Voyage Is Coming To Australia, And Four Songs Added To Show

After much rumour and speculation, it is confirmed that ABBA Voyage will come to Australia.

6 days ago