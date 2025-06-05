Leo Sayer Still Feels Like Dancing in 2025 - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer will play a limited run of theatre shows in Australia in August and September. The ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ tour will be Leo’s first Australian tour in six years.

Leo, who lives in Australian and became an Australian citizen in 2009, has been a household name in Australia for more than 50 years.

Leo’s first hit in Australia came in 1973 with ‘The Show Must Go On’ (no. 10, 1973).

There was the a string of hits across the 70s, ‘One Man Band’, ‘Long Tall Glasses’, ‘Moonlighting’, ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’, ‘When I Need You’, ‘How Much Love’, ‘Thunder In My Heart’ ‘Dancing The Night Away’, ‘I Can’t Stop Loving You’, but Leo’s first number one in Australia was his first 80s hit ‘More Than I Can Say’.

Now with his customised home studio, Leo has been proactive releasing his “homemade” albums ‘Selfie’ (2019), ‘Northern Songs ‘(2022) and ‘1992’ (2024).

Leo talks about Northern Songs at Noise11:

Leo goes track by track through ‘1992’:

Leo Sayer Still Feels Like Dancing dates:

29 August, Geelong, GAC Story House

30 August, Melbourne, Palms at Crown

5 September, Sydney, Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace

6 September, Gold Coast, Twin Towns

11 September, Mandurah, Boardwalk Theatre

12 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

