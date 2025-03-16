Ross Wilson Passes 150 Shows For 50th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson’s 50 Years of Hits tour is turning into the Australia equivalent of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending tour.

Dylan’s reference to a never-ending tour comes from his never ending dates since 1988. Between 1988 and 2025, the only year Dylan didn’t tour was in 2023. I’m sure if you track Ross Wilson’s live exploits back to 1988 you will probably find he hasn’t had a year off either.

Ross has added four more shows putting the total tour shows over the 150 mark.

Watch the Noise11 Eagle Rock 50th anniversary interview:

The new shows are as follows:

Sat 24 May – Costa Hall, Geelong, Vic

Fri July 18th – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland, NSW

Sat July 19th – Wollongong Town Hall, NSW

Sun 20th July – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta, NSW (arvo)

The full list of upcoming dates is:

Fri 21 Mar – Studio 185, Werribee, Vic

Sat 22 Mar – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, Vic

Sat 29 March – St Andrews Hotel, St Andrews,Vic

Sun 30 Mar Arvo – Notting Hill Hotel, Notting Hill, Vic

Sun 6 Apr Arvo – Burrinja Theatre, Upwey, Vic

Fri 11 Apr – Centenary Hall, Goolwa, SA (Sold Out)

Sat 12 Apr – Bridgeway Live, Pooraka, SA

Sun 13 Apr Arvo – Big Easy Radio, Aldinga Beach, SA (Sold Out)

Sat 26 Apr – Whalers – Warrnambool, Vic

Thu 1 May – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, Vic

Fri 2 May – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, Vic

Sat 3 May – Bundy Hall, Bundalaguah, Vic (Sold Out)

Sun 4 May 5pm – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, Vic

Thu 8 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, NSW (Sold Out)

Fri 9 May – The Juniors, Kingsford, NSW

Sat 10 May – Flamingos, Newcastle, NSW

Sun 11 May Arvo – Evan Theatre, Penrith, NSW

Sat 24 May – Costa Hall, Geelong, Vic

Fri 30 May – Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Sat 31 May – The Charles, North Perth, WA

Sun 1 Jun – The Burlington Hotel, Bunbury, WA

Thu 12 Jun – The Playhouse @ Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra, ACT

Fri 13 Jun – Bathurst Memorial Ent Centre, Bathurst, NSW

Sat 14 Jun – Cowra Civic Centre, Cowra, NSW

Sun 15 Jun – Bowral Bowling Club, NSW

Fri 20 Jun- Theatre Royal, Hobart, TAS

Sat 21 Jun – Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS

Sun 22 Jun – Burnie Arts Theatre, Tas

Fri 27 Jun – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat, Vic

Sat 28 Jun – The Clocktower Centre, Moonee Ponds, Vic

Fri 11 Jul – Art House Theatre, Wyong, NSW

Sat 12 Jul – Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie, NSW

Sun 13 Jul (arvo) – Capitol Theatre, Tamworth, NSW

Fri 18 Jul – The Pavilion PAC, Sutherland, NSW

Sat 19 Jul – Wollongong Town Hall, NSW

Sun 20 Jul (arvo) – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta, NSW

Thu 21 Aug – Mundi Mundi Bash, NSW (Eagle Drop Record Attempt)

Sun 26 Oct – Rock the Boat 2025 Vol 2 – NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

