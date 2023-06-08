Ross Wilson Releases First New Music Since 2010 - Noise11.com

Ross Wilson has four new and original songs modernising his catalogue with new music for the first time since 2010.

The ‘She’s Stuck On Facebook All The Time’ EP features the humourous (at least we hope it’s a joke for Ross’ sake) Facebook inspired title track.

The track opens with, “Hey fellas, you know I got the blues. You know what the number one cause of the blues is? Not getting’ enough lovin’. You know what the number one cause of not getting’ enough loving’ is these days? Facebook.”

Ross fans who have seen his recent shows will already be familiar with the Facebook song. “It’s the curse of the modern age,” Ross said.

The other three new songs streaming now are ‘Desolation Blues’, ‘No Fool Quite Like Me’ and ‘Housewife In A Floral Dress’.

Ross’ last album was ‘I Come In Peace’ from 2010. The title song was co-written with Rick Brewster of The Angels and covered by Joe Cocker on his final album ‘Fire It Up’ in 2012.

Ross Wilson’s last Mondo Rock album was ‘Why Fight It?’ in 1990. Fun fact: Daddy Cool have newer music than Mondo Rock. Daddy Cool’s third and final studio album ‘The New Cool’ was released in 2006, 35 years after the previous studio record ‘Sex, Dope, Rock’n’Roll: Teenage Heaven’.

