Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and Heather Small of M People Receive King’s Awards - Noise11.com

Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music, Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran and Heather Small of M People have received King’s Birthday Honors in the UK.

Phil Manzanera said, “I’m both surprised and honoured to be awarded the OBE in today’s King’s Birthday Honours: ‘Musician and Producer. For Services to Music.’ This has a poignancy for me and my family because in 1966 my dad, Duncan Targett-Adams was also awarded the OBE but sadly he died before his investiture.’

Phil Manzanera was co-founder of Roxy Music with Bryan Ferry. After Roxy Music he formed 801 with Brian Eno and most recently recorded the album’s ‘Caught In The Heart’ (2021) and ‘The Ghost of Santiago’ with Tim Finn.

Simon Le Bon has been awarded the MBE.

Simon Le Bon said, “What an incredible and totally unexpected honour. It is fitting that the honour has been awarded not just for my role in music, but also for the work I’ve been fortunate to be involved with outside the band for some of the causes I believe in. To name but two of them, I hope this moment helps to raise awareness for the Blue Marine Foundation and the importance of their conservation work, and for Centrepoint.”

Heather Small of M People has also been awarded the MBE for her services to charity.

Heather Small said, “Blenheim Palace… and an MBE all one memorable night!

I’m truly humbled to receive this award for my charity work. I feel blessed that my first love singing has given me a platform to champion causes close to my heart and I’ll continue to passionately support our most vulnerable and our most valuable”.

