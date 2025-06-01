 Duran Duran Are Working With Nile Rodgers Again - Noise11.com
Duran Duran Are Working With Nile Rodgers Again

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2025

in News

Duran Duran were working with Nile Rodgers again on the weekend.

The Duran Duran socials posted, “Working with our good friend Nile at Abbey Road Studios this weekend. Stay tuned…”

And Nile was hitting up his socials as well. “We had as much fun working yesterday as ever!”

Nile Rodgers first worked with Duran Duran on the remix of ‘The Reflex’.

He then produced ‘The Wild Boys’, the studio song from the 1984 live album ‘Arena’.

In 1986 Nile produced Duran Duran’s fourth studio album ‘Notorious’.

He was back with the band in 2002 for the 11th album ‘Astronaut’.

And he worked again with Duran Duran on the 2015 track ‘Pressure Off’.

Whatever Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers got up to last weekend at Abbey Road will be their first time together in a decade.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform with Duran Duran at UK and Ireland shows in June and July.

JUNE 3, 2025 | Tempere, Finland @ Nokia Arena
JUNE 6, 2025 | Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
JUNE 9, 2025 | Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
JUNE 11, 2025 | Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
JUNE 15, 2025 | Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
JUNE 16, 2025 | Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
JUNE 18, 2025 | Bari, Italy @ La Fiera del Levante
JUNE 20, 2025 | Milan, Italy @ I-Days Festival
JUNE 24, 2025 | Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Dome
June 30, 2025 | Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC
JULY 1, 2025 | Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC
JULY 3, 2025 | Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC
JULY 5, 2025 | Chelmsford, UK @ Chelmsford City Racecourse – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC
JULY 9, 2025 | Marabella, Spain @ Starlite Festival

