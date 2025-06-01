Duran Duran Are Working With Nile Rodgers Again - Noise11.com

Duran Duran were working with Nile Rodgers again on the weekend.

The Duran Duran socials posted, “Working with our good friend Nile at Abbey Road Studios this weekend. Stay tuned…”

And Nile was hitting up his socials as well. “We had as much fun working yesterday as ever!”

Nile Rodgers first worked with Duran Duran on the remix of ‘The Reflex’.

He then produced ‘The Wild Boys’, the studio song from the 1984 live album ‘Arena’.

In 1986 Nile produced Duran Duran’s fourth studio album ‘Notorious’.

He was back with the band in 2002 for the 11th album ‘Astronaut’.

And he worked again with Duran Duran on the 2015 track ‘Pressure Off’.

Whatever Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers got up to last weekend at Abbey Road will be their first time together in a decade.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform with Duran Duran at UK and Ireland shows in June and July.

JUNE 3, 2025 | Tempere, Finland @ Nokia Arena

JUNE 6, 2025 | Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

JUNE 9, 2025 | Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

JUNE 11, 2025 | Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

JUNE 15, 2025 | Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

JUNE 16, 2025 | Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

JUNE 18, 2025 | Bari, Italy @ La Fiera del Levante

JUNE 20, 2025 | Milan, Italy @ I-Days Festival

JUNE 24, 2025 | Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Dome

June 30, 2025 | Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC

JULY 1, 2025 | Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC

JULY 3, 2025 | Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC

JULY 5, 2025 | Chelmsford, UK @ Chelmsford City Racecourse – with special guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC

JULY 9, 2025 | Marabella, Spain @ Starlite Festival

