Duran Duran Cover Electric Light Orchestra ‘Evil Woman’ - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have covered Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Evil Woman’ for their upcoming ‘Danse Macabre – De Luxe’ release.

Nick Rhodes said in a statement, “When we released our Danse Macabre project last year it was born from a spontaneous decision to pull together a record which celebrated the madness and joy of Halloween. In doing so, we unlocked an unexpected box of curiosity and creativity, which led us to reimagine some of our older songs, record cover versions of some of our favourites, and write several new pieces.

“This year, the inspiration was somehow still lingering, and I loved the idea of expanding the collection, because we could… Why not add some of the songs that we considered initially now that we had the luxury of a little more time? This thought resulted in another new song, a cover of the ELO classic, Evil Woman, and a remake of New Moon on Monday.

“The Danse Macabre De Luxe vinyl box set also includes several additional tracks which make it even more special. This somehow feels like justice for vinyl collectors!”

ELO released the original ‘Evil Woman’ in 1975. It was the single from the band’s fifth album ‘Face The Music’.

ELO’s Jeff Lynne once said of the song, I wrote this in a matter of minutes. The rest of the album was done. I listened to it and thought, ‘There’s not a good single.’ So I sent the band out to a game of football and made up ‘Evil Woman’ on the spot. The first three chords came right to me. It was the quickest thing I’d ever done. We kept it slick and cool, kind of like an R&B song. It was kind of a posh one for me, with all the big piano solos and the string arrangement. It was inspired by a certain woman, but I can’t say who. She’s appeared a few times in my songs.”

DANSE MACABRE – DE LUXE TRACKLIST:

Masque Of The Pink Death*

Nightboat

Black Moonlight

Love Voudou

Bury A Friend

Supernature

Evil Woman*

Danse Macabre

Secret Oktober 31st

Ghost Town

Paint It Black

Super Lonely Freak

New Moon (Dark Phase)*

Spellbound

Psycho Killer (Feat. Victoria De Angelis)

Confession In The Afterlife

* New Track

DANSE MACABRE – DE LUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST:

2LP (Original Danse Macabre album)

Nightboat

Black Moonlight

Love Voudou

Bury A Friend

Supernature

Danse Macabre

Secret Oktober 31st

Ghost Town

Paint It Black

Super Lonely Freak

Spellbound

Psycho Killer (Feat. Victoria De Angelis)

Confession In The Afterlife

BONUS LP

A1.Evil Woman*

A2. New Moon (Dark Phase)*

A3. Spooky – [Brides Of Duracula Track]*

B1. The Visitor – [Instrumental]*

B2. Instructions For A Séance – [Spoken Word Track From Nick Rhodes]*

B3. Masque Of The Pink Death – [Instrumental]*

B4. Dialogues Of The Dead – [Instrumental]*

* NEW TRACK

The DANSE MACABRE – DE LUXE album is out digitally on 11 October

with DE LUXE CD & VINYL BOX SET out 25 October

