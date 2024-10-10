 Duran Duran Cover Electric Light Orchestra ‘Evil Woman’ - Noise11.com
Duran Duran

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Cover Electric Light Orchestra ‘Evil Woman’

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2024

in News

Duran Duran have covered Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Evil Woman’ for their upcoming ‘Danse Macabre – De Luxe’ release.

Nick Rhodes said in a statement, “When we released our Danse Macabre project last year it was born from a spontaneous decision to pull together a record which celebrated the madness and joy of Halloween. In doing so, we unlocked an unexpected box of curiosity and creativity, which led us to reimagine some of our older songs, record cover versions of some of our favourites, and write several new pieces.

“This year, the inspiration was somehow still lingering, and I loved the idea of expanding the collection, because we could… Why not add some of the songs that we considered initially now that we had the luxury of a little more time? This thought resulted in another new song, a cover of the ELO classic, Evil Woman, and a remake of New Moon on Monday.

“The Danse Macabre De Luxe vinyl box set also includes several additional tracks which make it even more special. This somehow feels like justice for vinyl collectors!”

ELO released the original ‘Evil Woman’ in 1975. It was the single from the band’s fifth album ‘Face The Music’.

ELO’s Jeff Lynne once said of the song, I wrote this in a matter of minutes. The rest of the album was done. I listened to it and thought, ‘There’s not a good single.’ So I sent the band out to a game of football and made up ‘Evil Woman’ on the spot. The first three chords came right to me. It was the quickest thing I’d ever done. We kept it slick and cool, kind of like an R&B song. It was kind of a posh one for me, with all the big piano solos and the string arrangement. It was inspired by a certain woman, but I can’t say who. She’s appeared a few times in my songs.”

DANSE MACABRE – DE LUXE TRACKLIST:
Masque Of The Pink Death*
Nightboat
Black Moonlight
Love Voudou
Bury A Friend
Supernature
Evil Woman*
Danse Macabre
Secret Oktober 31st
Ghost Town
Paint It Black
Super Lonely Freak
New Moon (Dark Phase)*
Spellbound
Psycho Killer (Feat. Victoria De Angelis)
Confession In The Afterlife
* New Track

DANSE MACABRE – DE LUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST:
2LP (Original Danse Macabre album)
Nightboat
Black Moonlight
Love Voudou
Bury A Friend
Supernature
Danse Macabre
Secret Oktober 31st
Ghost Town
Paint It Black
Super Lonely Freak
Spellbound
Psycho Killer (Feat. Victoria De Angelis)
Confession In The Afterlife

BONUS LP
A1.Evil Woman*
A2. New Moon (Dark Phase)*
A3. Spooky – [Brides Of Duracula Track]*
B1. The Visitor – [Instrumental]*
B2. Instructions For A Séance – [Spoken Word Track From Nick Rhodes]*
B3. Masque Of The Pink Death – [Instrumental]*
B4. Dialogues Of The Dead – [Instrumental]*
* NEW TRACK

The DANSE MACABRE – DE LUXE album is out digitally on 11 October
with DE LUXE CD & VINYL BOX SET out 25 October

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Cure photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Cure Premiere Second New Song for 2024 ‘A Fragile Thing’

The Cure have released a second song from the upcoming ‘Songs from a Lost World’ album.

4 hours ago
Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson
Motley Crue Play First of The ‘Höllywood Takeöver’ Shows

Motley Crue have played their first of three club shows in West Hollywood where it all began back in early 80s.

4 hours ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
How To Make Gravy Trailer Premieres

The trailer for the movie ‘How To Make Gravy’, based on the classic Christmas song by Paul Kelly, has been revealed.

1 day ago
Ollie Olsen
Ollie Olsen To Be Inducted Into Music Victoria Hall of Fame

Australian composer and multi instrumentalist Ollie Olsen will be honored with an induction into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame for 2024.

2 days ago
Tony Hadley by Mary Boukouvalas_5
Tony Hadley Adds Three Headline Shows During Australia 2025 Visit

Tony Hadley has added three of his own shows for Adelaide, Hobart and Perth when he visits Australia in January 2025.

3 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna’s Brother Michael Ciccone Dies At Age 63

Madonna has lost her younger brother Christopher Ciccone to cancer at the age of 63.

3 days ago
Chrissie Hynde joins Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chrissie Hynde To Exhibit Her Paintings In London

Chrissie Hynde has announced the 'Hynde Sight' exhibition of her latest paintings.

October 3, 2024