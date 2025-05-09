 Royel Otis Premiere New Song Moody Co-written With Grammy Winning Songwriter Amy Allen - Noise11.com
Royal Otis photo supplied by Frontier Touring

Royal Otis photo supplied by Frontier Touring

Royel Otis Premiere New Song Moody Co-written With Grammy Winning Songwriter Amy Allen

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2025

in News

Australian duo Royel Otis (Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic) have a new song ‘moody’ co-written with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Allen, the song was produced by Blake Slatkin (Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Charli XCX).

Allen has written songs for Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Syles, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake and Pink.

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic formed Royel Otis in Sydney in 2019. In 2024 they won four ARIA Awards including Best Group and Best Rock Album.

Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell won Emerging Songwriter of the Year at the 2025 APRA Music Awards and Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the 2024 AIR Awards.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ruby Rodgers photo by Jesse Lizotte
Ruby Rodgers Premieres ‘Family Tree’ from ‘Crisis’ EP

Ruby Rodgers is taking the family tradition into a third generation with her new song ‘Family Tree’.

11 hours ago
The Speaker Wars
The Speaker Wars Premiere Another New Song ‘The Forgiveness Tree’

The Speaker Wars have released a third song ahead of the release of their self-titled album on 30 May 2025. Check out ‘The Forgiveness Tree’.

4 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shinn
Wolfgang Van Halen Delivers Hilarious Gory All-Star Mammoth Video ‘The End’

Wolfgang Van Halen has out-thrillered Michael Jackson will an all-star hilariously gory video ‘The End’ with his band Mammoth’.

4 days ago
Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke by Jonathan Zawada
Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Release ‘Gangsters’

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard have a new track ‘Gangsters’ ahead of an album ‘Tall Tales’ due May 9 2025.

April 10, 2025
Cam Muncey and the Delusions of Grandeur
Jet’s Cam Muncey Reveals Solo Project Cam Muncey & The Delusions Of Grandeur

Jet lead guitarist Cam Muncey has announced his solo project Cam Muncey & The Delusions of Grandeur and impending solo album.

April 9, 2025
The Speaker Wars
Stan Lynch Recalls Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Backing Bob Dylan In Australia

In 1986 Bob Dylan toured Australia with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers as his backing band.

April 8, 2025
Lexi Jones single cover
David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares First Songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’

David Bowie’s 24-year old daughter Lexi Jones is following her father’s career with her first songs ‘Along The Road’ and ‘The Edge’ over the weekend.

April 8, 2025