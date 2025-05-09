Royel Otis Premiere New Song Moody Co-written With Grammy Winning Songwriter Amy Allen - Noise11.com

Australian duo Royel Otis (Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic) have a new song ‘moody’ co-written with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Allen, the song was produced by Blake Slatkin (Gracie Abrams, Omar Apollo, Charli XCX).

Allen has written songs for Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Syles, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake and Pink.

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic formed Royel Otis in Sydney in 2019. In 2024 they won four ARIA Awards including Best Group and Best Rock Album.

Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell won Emerging Songwriter of the Year at the 2025 APRA Music Awards and Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the 2024 AIR Awards.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook