Royel Otis To Give Sydney A Coming Home Show For Christmas - Noise11.com

Royel Otis will perform a one-off show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday 21 December 2024.

The ‘Coming Home’ show will be the final Royel Otis show for 2024.

The band will kick off 2025 with the Beyond The Valley and Lost Paradise festivals, as well as playing Wildlands in Perth and Adelaide in the New Year.

That will be followed by the Pratts and Pain tour starting in Sydney on 16 February and concluding 14 March in Newcastle.

Get tickets here

Royel Otis also have a European tour starting in Switzerland in June.

