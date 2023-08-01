 Russell Howard To Head Back To Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com
Russell Howard To Head Back To Australia In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on August 1, 2023

in News

UK comedian, TV and radio presenter Russell Howard will return to Australia for dates in February and March 2023.

Russell is good value as a news commentor. He is a lot more accurate that any spewing out of the Fox machine.

He should probably also turn his hand to cooking shows.

Russell Howard dates:

Thursday 15 February Sydney Aware Super Theatre
Saturday 17 February Newcastle Civic Theatre
Sunday 18 February Wollongong Town Hall
Tuesday 20 February Canberra Royal Theatre
Wednesday 21 February Melbourne Palais Theatre
Sunday 25 February Adelaide AEC Theatre
Tuesday 27 February Perth Riverside Theatre
Saturday 2 March Geelong Costa Hall
Sunday 3 March Brisbane Convention Centre
Monday 4 March Gold Coast Star Theatre

Tickets on sale Monday 7 August 9am – book at bohmpresents.com

Noise11.com

