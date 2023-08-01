Russell Howard To Head Back To Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

UK comedian, TV and radio presenter Russell Howard will return to Australia for dates in February and March 2023.

Russell is good value as a news commentor. He is a lot more accurate that any spewing out of the Fox machine.

He should probably also turn his hand to cooking shows.

Russell Howard dates:

Thursday 15 February Sydney Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 17 February Newcastle Civic Theatre

Sunday 18 February Wollongong Town Hall

Tuesday 20 February Canberra Royal Theatre

Wednesday 21 February Melbourne Palais Theatre

Sunday 25 February Adelaide AEC Theatre

Tuesday 27 February Perth Riverside Theatre

Saturday 2 March Geelong Costa Hall

Sunday 3 March Brisbane Convention Centre

Monday 4 March Gold Coast Star Theatre

Tickets on sale Monday 7 August 9am – book at bohmpresents.com

