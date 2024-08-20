Russell Morris Covers The Wolfe Brothers ‘Hey Brother’ For Defence Forces Veterans - Noise11.com

Russell Morris has covered The Wolfe Brothers ‘Hey Brother’ for the ‘Second Tour’ album for the Guitars for Veterans Australia project.

Guitars For Veterans Australia is for the benefit of former members of the Australian Defence Forces.

Russell is backed by backed by Brett Garsed, Craig Newman, Troy Downward, and Gerry Pantazis.

The single is produced by Lee Bradshaw and was recorded and mixed by David Carr at Rangemaster studios.

‘Second Tour also features Normie Rowe performing ‘What Have You Done For Australia’, Miss Rosie C and Aaron Schembri covering The Chicks ‘Travelin Soldier’ and Lee Bradshaw doing Chisel’s ‘When The War Is Over’.

Dave Cox, the driving force behind Guitars for Veterans Australia, has led the charity in placing over 500 guitars in the hands of veterans dealing with PTSD and the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life. Second Tour aims to raise funds and awareness to further support music therapy programs for veterans, providing not only instruments but also music lessons.

Second Tour will be released on August 16th and will be available for purchase directly through the Guitars for Veterans Australia website and Bandcamp.

https://guitarsforvetsaustralia.bandcamp.com/.

Website www.g4va.org.au

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/G4VAustralia

