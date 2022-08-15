Russell Morris ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Tops ARIA ‘Jazz & Blues Chart - Noise11.com

Russell Morris has achieved another number one album with ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ debuting at number one of ARIA Jazz & Blues chart.

‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ continues a journey that began over a year ago in lockdown which led to the collaboration with Rick Springfield ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ in 2021.

“Jack Chrome has become my alter ego. I write the songs from his perspective (like an actor) taking on a different character and persona. The songs have an ethereal dream like quality; vacillating between psychedelia, and rootsy blues. I feel connected to him on a quantum level … entangled particles,” Russell Morris said in a statement.

TRACK LISTING

1. Dance With Me Now

2. Horse With No Name

3. Its A Killer

4. Life Support

5. Pulse Of A Lover

6. Jumping Jack Flash

7. Into The Shadows

8. Damned If You Don’t

9. Jaws Of Defeat

10. Re-Occurring Dream

Russell Morris released his first album ‘Bloodstone’ in 1971. Rick Springfield was the guitarist on the album.

After eight Top 40 singles including two number ones ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Part Three into Paper Walls’ established Russell as one of the biggest pop stars of the early 70s, he found his creative centre with the 2012 album ‘Sharkmouth’. The album went on to achieve platinum sales and becoming Russell’s biggest selling album 45 years after his first hit.

‘Sharkmouth’ was the first of a blues trilogy for Russell with ‘Van Diemens Land’ in 2014 and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ in 2015.

In 2019, Russell returned to his rock origins with ‘Black and Blue Heart’ (no 12, ARIA) before beginning the Jack Chrome projects.

‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ was released on Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records, the same label that gave us ‘Sharkmouth’ a decade ago.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

