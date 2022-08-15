 Russell Morris ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Tops ARIA ‘Jazz & Blues Chart - Noise11.com
Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome

Russell Morris ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Tops ARIA ‘Jazz & Blues Chart

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Russell Morris has achieved another number one album with ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ debuting at number one of ARIA Jazz & Blues chart.

‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ continues a journey that began over a year ago in lockdown which led to the collaboration with Rick Springfield ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ in 2021.

“Jack Chrome has become my alter ego. I write the songs from his perspective (like an actor) taking on a different character and persona. The songs have an ethereal dream like quality; vacillating between psychedelia, and rootsy blues. I feel connected to him on a quantum level … entangled particles,” Russell Morris said in a statement.

TRACK LISTING
1. Dance With Me Now
2. Horse With No Name
3. Its A Killer
4. Life Support
5. Pulse Of A Lover
6. Jumping Jack Flash
7. Into The Shadows
8. Damned If You Don’t
9. Jaws Of Defeat
10. Re-Occurring Dream

Russell Morris released his first album ‘Bloodstone’ in 1971. Rick Springfield was the guitarist on the album.

After eight Top 40 singles including two number ones ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Part Three into Paper Walls’ established Russell as one of the biggest pop stars of the early 70s, he found his creative centre with the 2012 album ‘Sharkmouth’. The album went on to achieve platinum sales and becoming Russell’s biggest selling album 45 years after his first hit.

‘Sharkmouth’ was the first of a blues trilogy for Russell with ‘Van Diemens Land’ in 2014 and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ in 2015.

In 2019, Russell returned to his rock origins with ‘Black and Blue Heart’ (no 12, ARIA) before beginning the Jack Chrome projects.

‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ was released on Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records, the same label that gave us ‘Sharkmouth’ a decade ago.

