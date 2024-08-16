 Russell Morris’ ‘Van Diemen’s Land’ Awarded Gold Record - Noise11.com
Russell Morris Van Diemans Land

Russell Morris’ ‘Van Diemen’s Land’ Awarded Gold Record

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2024

in News

Russell Morris has taken his new trophy “straight to the pool room”. Robert Rigby of Ambition Entertainment has presented Russell with an ARIA Gold Award for his 2014 album ‘Van Diemen’s Land’.

‘Van Diemen’s Land’ was the second album in Russell’s trilogy of songs about historic Australian characters and iconic places. The album told stories of Breaker Morant, Birdsville and Bendigo.

Guests on the record included Rick Springfield, Rob Hirst of Midnight Oil, Scott Owen of The Living End, Joe Camilleri, Phil Manning of Chain and one of the last recordings by the late Ross Hannaford of Daddy Cool.

‘Van Diemen’s Land’ was the sequel to Russell’s first blues album in the trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’ released in 2012.

Part three of the trilogy was ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ released in 2015.

Russell has since released the more traditional rock record ‘Black and Blue Heart’ and the two concept records ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ (with Rick Springfield) in 2021 and ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ in 2022.

Russell’s most recent album is ‘The Real Thing: Symphonic Concert’ recorded live at Hamer Hall in Melbourne is 65 musicians and a symphony orchestra.

