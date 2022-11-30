Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Album Is On The Way - Noise11.com

A tribute album to Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto ‘To The Moon and Back’ will be released this Friday (2 December 2022).

The album features contributions from David Sylvian, Alva Noto, Cornelius and Thundercat and taps into the decades of Sakamoto’s recorded works.

TRACKLISTING –

1. Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel

2. Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel

3. Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel

4. Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel

5. Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel

6. World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel

7. The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel

8. Amore – Fennesz Remodel

9. Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)

10. DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel

11. With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel

12. Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel

13. The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a founding member of Japan’s Yellow Magic Orchestra, the Japanese electronica band around from 1978 to 1984. After YMO, Sakamoto got into film scoring. The movie ‘Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence’, also starring David Bowie, marked Ryuichi’s debut as an actor and film composer. It contained ‘Forbidden Colours’ with David Sylvian. As a film composer he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, A Grammy and two Golden Globe Awards.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

