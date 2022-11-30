Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Album Is On The Way - Noise11.com

A tribute album to Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto ‘To The Moon and Back’ will be released this Friday (2 December 2022).
The album features contributions from David Sylvian, Alva Noto, Cornelius and Thundercat and taps into the decades of Sakamoto’s recorded works.
TRACKLISTING –
1. Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel
2. Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel
3. Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel
4. Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel
5. Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel
6. World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel
7. The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel
8. Amore – Fennesz Remodel
9. Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)
10. DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel
11. With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel
12. Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel
13. The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel
Ryuichi Sakamoto was a founding member of Japan’s Yellow Magic Orchestra, the Japanese electronica band around from 1978 to 1984. After YMO, Sakamoto got into film scoring. The movie ‘Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence’, also starring David Bowie, marked Ryuichi’s debut as an actor and film composer. It contained ‘Forbidden Colours’ with David Sylvian. As a film composer he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, A Grammy and two Golden Globe Awards.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook