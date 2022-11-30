 Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Album Is On The Way - Noise11.com
A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Album Is On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on November 30, 2022

in News

A tribute album to Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto ‘To The Moon and Back’ will be released this Friday (2 December 2022).

The album features contributions from David Sylvian, Alva Noto, Cornelius and Thundercat and taps into the decades of Sakamoto’s recorded works.

TRACKLISTING –
1. Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel
2. Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel
3. Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel
4. Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel
5. Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel
6. World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel
7. The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel
8. Amore – Fennesz Remodel
9. Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)
10. DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel
11. With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel
12. Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel
13. The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a founding member of Japan’s Yellow Magic Orchestra, the Japanese electronica band around from 1978 to 1984. After YMO, Sakamoto got into film scoring. The movie ‘Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence’, also starring David Bowie, marked Ryuichi’s debut as an actor and film composer. It contained ‘Forbidden Colours’ with David Sylvian. As a film composer he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, A Grammy and two Golden Globe Awards.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

B-52s
The B-52’s Become A Vegas Act

The B-52’s are heading to Vegas for a residency with the Venetian being turned into the Love Shack.

13 hours ago
Bat Out of Hell The Musical
Bat Out Of Hell Will Finally Reach Australia in 2023

The Jim Steinman ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ production will finally premiere in Australia in 2023 after being first announced in 2019 for 2020 and then rescheduled in 2020 for 2021 before the pandemic delayed it even further.

16 hours ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jonathan Wolfson’s ‘Daryl Hall & John Oates From Philly To Chile’ Premieres on Paramount+

The Jonathan Wolfson documentary ‘Daryl Hall & John Oates: From Philly To Chile’ premiered on Paramount+ this week.

1 day ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes To Cease Touring To Undergo Back Surgery

Jimmy Barnes has stopped all summer touring so that be can undergo back surgery and allow time to recover.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan Philosophy of Modern Song
Bob Dylan Apologises For Book Signature Stuff-up

Bob Dylan has apologised for selling machine-signed art and books.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Has Played His Last US Show Before First NZ and Australian Shows

Billy Joel played his last show on US soil before heading down under for the two shows in Auckland and Melbourne in December.

3 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters And The ‘Free Nûdem Durak’ Campaign

Roger Waters has started a campaign to free Kurish singer Nûdem Durak who was arrested in Turkey in 2015 because her music is considered “terrorist propaganda”.

5 days ago