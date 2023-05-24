Sam Ryder and Sir Brian May ‘Fought & Lost’ Premieres In ‘Ted Lasso’ Episode - Noise11.com

That song you may have heard in this week’s episode of Ted Lasso that sounded a lot like Queen sounded a lot like Queen for a reason.

The song was ‘Fought & Lost’ by Sam Ryder and featuring Queen’s Brian May on vocals and guitar.

The collaboration for Ryder with May places him with one of his heroes. Sam says David Bowie, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Queen are his biggest influences.

The Ted Lasso theme was composed by Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons. Mumford also composes the shows interludes for every week. Mumford scored the job directly from the shows creator and star Jason Sudakis. Sudakis made contact with Mumford. Mumford was up for it and created and recorded the theme all within two days. Mumford is on record as saying he made the sound of the theme transcontinental. He wanted it to sound halfway between Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Kinks.

