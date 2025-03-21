 Samantha Fish Had a Bucket List Moment When She Opened For The Rolling Stones in 2024 - Noise11.com
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty

Samantha Fish Had a Bucket List Moment When She Opened For The Rolling Stones in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2025

in News

Blues singer Samantha Fish says her opening slot for The Rolling Stones on the final show of the 2024 Hackey Diamonds tour was a bucket list moment for her.

The Stones last show in 2024 was on 21 July at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. Samantha grew up in Kansas City in the Ozarks just hours away so this was somewhat of a “hometown” gig.

Samantha Fish told Noise11.com, “Talk about full circle, right? It was really great. I mean, I was sort of blown away when we got that call. It was pretty humbling. Like one of those life goals. It was a bucket list for sure. I never thought I get to see that one fulfilled. It was pretty special”.

When you get to play at a Stones gig the family and friends are always looking for a ticket. “Kansas City is not terribly far from the Osarks but it is far enough. I had a few, I had quite a few,” she said. “I did have a lot of people hitting me up for tickets but I could only do so much. There was a lot of support and that was really cool. It was so close to home, where I grew up and where I started my career. I did see quite a few familiar faces. It was pretty nice”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Samantha Fish:

Samantha’s next album ‘Paper Doll’ will be released in April. She is previewing the album with the song ‘Sweet Southern Sounds’ but Samantha says that wasn’t her choice.

“The record label loved that song. That’s always a good way to lead. That song for me is rooted in the blues and then goes into another place. For me that song is beautiful and has certain elements of what this record is. There is an exploration with the guitar that I don’t think I’ve ever done on a record. Usually, you try and keep things two and a half minutes, radio friendly. We really dug our heels in and had a chance to stretch out. I was a little surprised to be honest that that was the first song because it is a little bit longer. I think it’s one of those songs that you can’t cut a piece out of. It fits together and tells a story. I think it grounds you into this place of what’s to come”.

Check out Samantha Fish ‘Sweet Southern Sounds’.

Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ will be released on 25 April 2025.

