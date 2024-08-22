Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’ - Noise11.com

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.
Sarah says, “Dreams seem to be a way of processing things that happen during the day and so I embraced dreaming as a way of getting over things,”
“Getting older is TOUGH. Sometimes I don’t know who I am anymore and that I’ve lost touch with the person I used to be and the dreams I held. I try to let go but not let go at the same time because dreams are important.”
‘Bothering Me’ previews Sarah’s seventh album ‘I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain’. “This album was probably the most relaxed and free feeling record I’ve made,” Sarah Blasko said.
The album is out 1 November 2024.
TRACK LIST
The Way
Bothering Me
Goodbye! (feat. Ryan Downey)
I Can’t Wait Anymore
Give You Up
Emotions
In My Head
Dream Weaver
To Be Alone
Divine
TOUR DATES
Tickets on sale 9am (local) Thursday 29 August from sarahblasko.com
Fri 15 Nov – Dashville Nights – Wonnarua Land/Hunter Valley
Sat 16 Nov – Factory Theatre – Gadigal Land/Sydney
Sat 30 Nov – Princess Theatre – Meanjin/Brisbane
Thur 5 Dec – Theatre Royal – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine
Fri 6 Dec – Northcote Theatre – Naarm/Melbourne
Thur 12 Dec – The Gov – Kaurna/Adelaide
Fri 13 Dec – Freo Social – Boorloo/Perth
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE