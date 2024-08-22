Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’ - Noise11.com

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.

Sarah says, “Dreams seem to be a way of processing things that happen during the day and so I embraced dreaming as a way of getting over things,”

“Getting older is TOUGH. Sometimes I don’t know who I am anymore and that I’ve lost touch with the person I used to be and the dreams I held. I try to let go but not let go at the same time because dreams are important.”

‘Bothering Me’ previews Sarah’s seventh album ‘I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain’. “This album was probably the most relaxed and free feeling record I’ve made,” Sarah Blasko said.

The album is out 1 November 2024.

TRACK LIST

The Way

Bothering Me

Goodbye! (feat. Ryan Downey)

I Can’t Wait Anymore

Give You Up

Emotions

In My Head

Dream Weaver

To Be Alone

Divine

TOUR DATES

Tickets on sale 9am (local) Thursday 29 August from sarahblasko.com

Fri 15 Nov – Dashville Nights – Wonnarua Land/Hunter Valley

Sat 16 Nov – Factory Theatre – Gadigal Land/Sydney

Sat 30 Nov – Princess Theatre – Meanjin/Brisbane

Thur 5 Dec – Theatre Royal – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine

Fri 6 Dec – Northcote Theatre – Naarm/Melbourne

Thur 12 Dec – The Gov – Kaurna/Adelaide

Fri 13 Dec – Freo Social – Boorloo/Perth

