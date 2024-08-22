 Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’ - Noise11.com
Sarah Blasko photo by Mclean Stephenson

Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2024

in News

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.

Sarah says, “Dreams seem to be a way of processing things that happen during the day and so I embraced dreaming as a way of getting over things,”

“Getting older is TOUGH. Sometimes I don’t know who I am anymore and that I’ve lost touch with the person I used to be and the dreams I held. I try to let go but not let go at the same time because dreams are important.”

‘Bothering Me’ previews Sarah’s seventh album ‘I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain’. “This album was probably the most relaxed and free feeling record I’ve made,” Sarah Blasko said.

The album is out 1 November 2024.

TRACK LIST
The Way
Bothering Me
Goodbye! (feat. Ryan Downey)
I Can’t Wait Anymore
Give You Up
Emotions
In My Head
Dream Weaver
To Be Alone
Divine

TOUR DATES
Tickets on sale 9am (local) Thursday 29 August from sarahblasko.com

Fri 15 Nov – Dashville Nights – Wonnarua Land/Hunter Valley
Sat 16 Nov – Factory Theatre – Gadigal Land/Sydney
Sat 30 Nov – Princess Theatre – Meanjin/Brisbane
Thur 5 Dec – Theatre Royal – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine
Fri 6 Dec – Northcote Theatre – Naarm/Melbourne
Thur 12 Dec – The Gov – Kaurna/Adelaide
Fri 13 Dec – Freo Social – Boorloo/Perth

