Screaming Jets Announce Life Blood Tour for November - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets have more dates for 2024 with the announcement of the Life Blood tour.

“Life Blood is at the heart of humanity. Rock n Roll is Life Blood of the Jets, and our fans. When we play shows, everyone in the place, their hearts are pumpin and jumpin in time and the force of the Life Blood connects us all. It’s a fuckin beautiful thing” says Gleeso.

Melbourne’s Mammal will join The Screaming Jets as their special guestwith large Mirage and Lola also on select shows. “Mammal live is a must for any lover of riffs and bombastic 70s-90s rock. Known for their electrifying live energy, Mammal’s raw power and passion will elevate the tour to new heights” says Gleeso.

The Screaming Jets are:

Dave Gleeson (Vocals),

Jimi Hocking (Guitar),

Scott Kingman (Guitar),

Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)

With Paul Elliot (Bass Guitar)

DATES AND SPECIAL GUESTS AS FOLLOWS:

Fri Nov 8 Kiama Pavilion, Illawarra

18+ Doors 7.15pm, Show 8.00pm-10.30pm

with Large Mirage

Fri Nov 15 Forum, Melbourne

18+ Doors 7pm, Show 7.30pm-10:45pm

with Mammal and Large Mirage

Sat Nov 16 Newcastle Racecourse – special one-off show / no VIP offering

Fri Nov 22 Astor Theatre, Perth

LIC/AA, Doors 7pm, Show 7.30pm-10:45pm

with Mammal

Sat Dec 7 Princess Theatre, Brisbane

LIC/AA, Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm-10:45pm

with Mammal and Large Mirage

Fri Dec 13 The Gov, Adelaide

18+ Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm-10:45pm

with Mammal and LOLA

Sat Dec 14 Metro Theatre, Sydney

LIC /AA, Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm-10:45pm

with Mammal and Large Mirage

Sun Jan 5 Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast

LIC /AA, Doors 4-8pm, Show: from 4.30pm

with Mammal and Large Mirage

Noise11.com

