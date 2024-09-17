 Screaming Jets Announce Life Blood Tour for November - Noise11.com
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd

The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd

Screaming Jets Announce Life Blood Tour for November

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2024

in News

The Screaming Jets have more dates for 2024 with the announcement of the Life Blood tour.

“Life Blood is at the heart of humanity. Rock n Roll is Life Blood of the Jets, and our fans. When we play shows, everyone in the place, their hearts are pumpin and jumpin in time and the force of the Life Blood connects us all. It’s a fuckin beautiful thing” says Gleeso.

Melbourne’s Mammal will join The Screaming Jets as their special guestwith large Mirage and Lola also on select shows. “Mammal live is a must for any lover of riffs and bombastic 70s-90s rock. Known for their electrifying live energy, Mammal’s raw power and passion will elevate the tour to new heights” says Gleeso.

The Screaming Jets are:
Dave Gleeson (Vocals),
Jimi Hocking (Guitar),
Scott Kingman (Guitar),
Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)
With Paul Elliot (Bass Guitar)

DATES AND SPECIAL GUESTS AS FOLLOWS:
Fri Nov 8 Kiama Pavilion, Illawarra
18+ Doors 7.15pm, Show 8.00pm-10.30pm
with Large Mirage

Fri Nov 15 Forum, Melbourne
18+ Doors 7pm, Show 7.30pm-10:45pm
with Mammal and Large Mirage

Sat Nov 16 Newcastle Racecourse – special one-off show / no VIP offering

Fri Nov 22 Astor Theatre, Perth
LIC/AA, Doors 7pm, Show 7.30pm-10:45pm
with Mammal

Sat Dec 7 Princess Theatre, Brisbane
LIC/AA, Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm-10:45pm
with Mammal and Large Mirage

Fri Dec 13 The Gov, Adelaide
18+ Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm-10:45pm
with Mammal and LOLA

Sat Dec 14 Metro Theatre, Sydney
LIC /AA, Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm-10:45pm
with Mammal and Large Mirage

Sun Jan 5 Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast
LIC /AA, Doors 4-8pm, Show: from 4.30pm
with Mammal and Large Mirage

