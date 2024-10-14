 Sean Combs Hit With Six New Lawsuits - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Hit With Six New Lawsuits

by Music-News.com on October 15, 2024

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of assaulting men, women and a child in six new lawsuits.

Combs faces a raft of fresh allegations, including one that he fondled a 16-year-old aspiring hip-hop star.

The accusers are part of what their lawyers say is a group of more than 100 alleged victims who are in the process of taking legal action against Mr Combs in the wake of his sex-trafficking arrest last month.

The new civil lawsuits were filed against the hip-hop mogul in federal court in New York on Monday, local time. They were filed anonymously, two by women identified as Jane Does and four by men identified as John Does.

One of the John Does, a man living in North Carolina, alleges Mr Combs fondled his genitals when he was 16 at one of the rapper’s famous white parties in 1998.

The man alleges that during a conversation about possibly breaking into the music industry, Combs abruptly ordered the then-teen to drop his pants.

According to the man’s lawsuit, Combs explained to him that it was a rite of passage to becoming a music star.

The man said he complied out of fear, anxiety and the power imbalance he felt with Combs, only realising later that what had happened was sexual assault.

Until Monday’s lawsuit, Combs had only been formally accused of sexual activity with adults.

Combs’s lawyers have so far not commented on the latest legal activity.

music-news.com

