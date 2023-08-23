 Sean Combs To Release First Album In 17 Years - Noise11.com
Sean Combs To Release First Album In 17 Years

by Music-News.com on August 24, 2023

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is gearing up to release his first solo album in almost 17 years.

Diddy announced the release of The Love Album: Off the Grid on Tuesday night by releasing an almost four-minute trailer about the project.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is, why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?” he said in the promo. “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Am I gonna love again?'”

The trailer featured clips of him dancing with his late longtime partner Kim Porter, spending time with his children, and disconnecting from the world on a private island to focus on his new music.

The teaser also included footage of Diddy in the studio and appearances from Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Yung Miami, Babyface, Abel ‘the Weeknd’ Tesfaye, 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor and DJ Khaled.

Alongside the video on Instagram, Diddy wrote, “I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R&B is alive!”

The release marks Diddy’s first solo album since 2006’s Press Play.

