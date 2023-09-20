 Selena Gomez Is Not Interested In Watching Her Own Documentary - Noise11.com
Selena Gomez Is Not Interested In Watching Her Own Documentary

by Music-News.com on September 21, 2023

in News

Selena Gomez will never watch her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me again.

Last year, Gomez released the Apple TV+ documentary, which candidly depicted her battle with lupus, mental illness and the pressures of fame over the course of six years.

During an appearance at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music & Health Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Gomez admitted that she will never revisit the feature.

“It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me,” she stated.

Selena explained that she was “very against” the documentary initially because she was concerned it would put her career in jeopardy.

“There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardise things in my life. I don’t know what I’m doing, letting people into my life,” the Only Murders in the Building actress shared.

However, after the documentary was released in November, she felt a huge sense of relief.

“I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted,” she added. “I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Selena reflected on being the most followed woman on Instagram with 429 million followers.

“I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers,” she said. “I will just always cherish (the connection with her fans). It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

