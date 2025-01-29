 Selena Gomez Laughs At Idiot US Politician Sam Parker Who Wants Her Deported - Noise11.com
Selena Gomez Laughs At Idiot US Politician Sam Parker Who Wants Her Deported

by Music-News.com on January 29, 2025

in News

Selena Gomez has taken aim at imbecile American politician Sam Parker who called for her to be deported.

Gomez took to social media over the weekend to hit out at deportation activities by US authorities. However, her comments provoked 2018 Republican Senate candidate Sam Parker to comment on X: “Deport Selena Gomez.”

Gomez, who was born and raised in Texas, hit back at the moron, however, taking to Instagram Stories to write, “Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Americans have been divided over deportation action that has come into force since Donold returned to office last week.

The reality star political has cracked down on undocumented immigrants in the USA and has tasked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to deport en masse those found to be without the correct rights.

After footage of individuals being cuffed and taken away by authorities went viral over the weekend, Gomez took to social media to share a tearful reaction to the scenes.

She posted, “My people are getting attacked… The children… They don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.”

Her compassion seemingly sparked a backlash, however, as she swiftly deleted her Instagram Stories video and added a written statement, declaring, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

