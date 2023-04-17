 September 23 Named Bruce Springsteen Day In New Jersey - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

September 23 Named Bruce Springsteen Day In New Jersey

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

in News

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has designated September 23 Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.

September 23, 2023 will be Bruce’s 74th birthday.

Governor Murphy tweeted,

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period. And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen’s birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State”.

Bruce Springsteen and wife Patty Sciafla couldn’t attend the announcement as both have once again tested positive to Covid.

