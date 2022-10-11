 Sex Pistols Have The Biggest Selling Vinyl Single of 2022 - Noise11.com
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman

John Lydon Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sex Pistols Have The Biggest Selling Vinyl Single of 2022

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2022

in News

Sex Pistols officially claim the best-selling vinyl single of 2022 with God Save The Queen.

When the Pistols’ classic was re-released in June, everyone understandably assumed that Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (which it was issued to commemorate) would be the most historic royal event of the year. But this was sadly not to be.

The single did, of course, originally (and somewhat controversially) peak at Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart during Queen Elizabeth II’s silver jubilee in 1977 and, in 2022, a limited number of special edition pressings were made available to fans. These special editions sold out on pre-order (as these things often do) so that by September, when Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away and King Charles III took the throne, there was not a single copy left for fans to snap up as the nation mourned. Read more about God Save The Queen’s colourful chart history here.

Record Store Day 2022 ambassador Taylor Swift sees The Lakes at Number 2 on our list of biggest vinyl single to date. The track, originally included on the deluxe edition of Folklore, was released as a limited edition run for Record Store Day in April and reached the Official Singles Chart Top 100 as a result, peaking at Number 88.

The Top 5 of 2022 so far also sees releases from Harry Styles, with Late Night Talking in at Number 3. Suggs and Paul Weller’s Motown-influenced collaboration Ooh Do U Fink U R is in at Number 4. At Number 5, we find Pink Floyd and Andriy Khylvnyuk with Hey, Hey! Rise Up!, the first original music in over 30 years from the influential rock band. With all funds going to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund, the song peaked at Number 49, the band’s highest chart placement in the UK since 1994.

Lewis Capaldi’s catchy comeback track Forget Me lands at Number 6, while Scottish indie rock group Arab Strap are at Number 7 with Aphelion.

The wider Top 20 sees further Record Store Day-exclusive vinyl, including U2’s A Celebration (15), and a re-issue of Madonna’s Who’s That Girl (16).

Rounding off the Top 20 is Frank Turner with A Wave Across A Bay, released in January to pay tribute to late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison. Profits of the single benefit the youth mental health charity Tiny Changes.

You can see the best-selling records in independent record shops every week on the Official Record Store Chart, and follow the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Vinyl Singles Chart to keep track of the UK’s vinyl habits.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Shares Poem With Fans

Stevie Nicks has revealed a new poem which she is recording as a song.

11 hours ago
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
The Stranglers Will Return to Australia In 2023

The Stranglers will be back in Australia for 2023 for a very special tour that not only features new music but also the last music for keyboard player Dave Greenfield who passed away in 2020.

19 hours ago
Bongo Starkie at Noise11
Freddie Strauks Will Play A Skyhooks Show With Bongo This Weekend

Skyhooks’ founding members Freddie Strauks and Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie will be back together again this weekend in Geelong for Bongo’s Skyhooks Show.

2 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Pink Floyd Catalogue Sale Delayed By In-Fighting

The sale of Pink Floyd's music catalogue has been delayed due to "months of arguing" within the band.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Gets Into The Make-up Biz

Ozzy Osbourne has his own make-up collection. Rock and Roll Beauty will distributed the Osbourne make-up known as The Ozzy Osbourne Collection.

6 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Claims He Is Now On A Ukrainian Hit List

Roger Waters has claimed he's on a Ukrainian "kill list" after his comments on the Russian invasion.

6 days ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Is Back In The UK Celebrating 50 Years In the Biz

Leo Sayer has been making up for lost lockdown time in the UK with his 50th Anniversary tour now in full swing and dates set through to 12 November.

7 days ago