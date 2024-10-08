Shirley Manson Sends Message From Her Hospital Bed - Noise11.com

Shirley Manson is recovering at home after undergoing mysterious surgery.

Shirley appeared in good spirits as she flashed peace signs at the camera from her hospital bed. She simply captioned the recent Instagram post, “She lives.”

In a subsequent update, the Scottish singer-songwriter reflected on spending her days in bed recovering from the operation.

“I’m choosing to remind myself, as I lie here trying to recover from major surgery, that there are still beautiful things in the world. Animals, flowers, oceans, trees,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful to all the people who have gone out of their way to love on me, take care of me, check in on me. I cling on to their kindness and their thoughtfulness and their care.”

At the start of August, Garbage cancelled the rest of their 2024 tour dates so Manson could undergo surgery and rehabilitation to correct an injury that she “sustained on our recent tour in Europe”.

She added, “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.”

Manson has not divulged the nature of her injury or what surgery she underwent.

She previously had a hip replacement operation last year to address an injury she sustained when she fell off a stage in Los Angeles in 2016.

