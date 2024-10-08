 Shirley Manson Sends Message From Her Hospital Bed - Noise11.com
Shirley Manson of Garbage with Brody Dalle

Shirley Manson of Garbage with Brody Dalle

Shirley Manson Sends Message From Her Hospital Bed

by Music-News.com on October 9, 2024

in News

Shirley Manson is recovering at home after undergoing mysterious surgery.

Shirley appeared in good spirits as she flashed peace signs at the camera from her hospital bed. She simply captioned the recent Instagram post, “She lives.”

In a subsequent update, the Scottish singer-songwriter reflected on spending her days in bed recovering from the operation.

“I’m choosing to remind myself, as I lie here trying to recover from major surgery, that there are still beautiful things in the world. Animals, flowers, oceans, trees,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful to all the people who have gone out of their way to love on me, take care of me, check in on me. I cling on to their kindness and their thoughtfulness and their care.”

At the start of August, Garbage cancelled the rest of their 2024 tour dates so Manson could undergo surgery and rehabilitation to correct an injury that she “sustained on our recent tour in Europe”.

She added, “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.”

Manson has not divulged the nature of her injury or what surgery she underwent.

She previously had a hip replacement operation last year to address an injury she sustained when she fell off a stage in Los Angeles in 2016.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Diddy Facebook photo
Producer Choke No Joke Says Diddy Will Be Charged With Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. Murders.

Producer Choke No Joke has dropped some explosive allegations about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs going as far to say that he believes Combs will eventually be charged with the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

12 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Piers Morgan Censors ‘Uncensored’ After Pressure From Beyoncé and Jay-Z

UK journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan has been forced to censor and episode of his ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ after a legal letter from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyer.

14 hours ago
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis To Play Australian Stadium Shows In 2025

Oasis will perform stadium shows in Australia in October and November 2025 but only in Melbourne and Sydney.

2 days ago
Korn
Korn To Play One Off Australian Headline Show In Adelaide

Korn will perform a headline show in Adelaide in December while in Australia for the Good Times Festival.

2 days ago
The Fauves
The Fauves Dust Off 1997 VHS and Use It For 2024 Music Video ‘un-Australians’

The Fauves will deliver their 13th album ‘Tropical Strength’ on November 1 and as a teaser have given us a preview with the song ‘un-Australians’, featuring a video made from very old VHS footage.

5 days ago
The Cruel Sea Straight Into The Sun
The Cruel Sea To Release First Album In 23 Years

In March 2025 The Cruel Sea will release their first album in 23 years. ‘Straight Into The Sun’ is coming 7 March 2025. Check out the title track ‘Straight Into The Sun’ right now.

5 days ago
Southern Sons
Southern Sons To Reform for 2025 Tour

Southern Sons will reform in January for multiple dates cross from January to May.

6 days ago