Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer For Mornington Is Officially Sold Out - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tour featuring Simple Minds and Icehouse has been officially sold out for Mornington.

The concert for Saturday February 10, 2024 at Mornington Racecourse features Simple Minds and Icehouse with Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

