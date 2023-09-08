Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer For Mornington Is Officially Sold Out - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tour featuring Simple Minds and Icehouse has been officially sold out for Mornington.
The concert for Saturday February 10, 2024 at Mornington Racecourse features Simple Minds and Icehouse with Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show
Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au
