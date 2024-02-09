Simple Minds Play Two Shows In One Night At Sydney Opera House - Noise11.com

Simple Minds have started their Australian tour with two shows back to back at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday (8 February 2023).

How one kicked off at 6:30pm with a slightly longer show and a modified setlist starting at 9:35pm for the second audience.

Simple Minds have returned to Australia for the Red Hot Summer tour starting tomorrow (Saturday) at the Mornington Racecourse, but added some sideshows along the way.

Simple Minds Sydney Opera House setlists:

Early Show: 6:30pm to 8:05pm

Waterfront (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)

I Travel (from Empires and Dance, 1980)

Love Song (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)

Colours Fly and Catherine Wheel (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Vision Thing (Direction of the Heart, 2022)

Solstice Kiss (Direction of the Heart, 2022)

Glittering Prize (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Promised You a Miracle (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Belfast Child (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)

Hunter and the Hunted (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Someone Somewhere in Summertime (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Don’t You (Forget About Me) (from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, 1985)

Amazing Grace (John Newton cover)

Alive and Kicking (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

Sanctify Yourself (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

Late Show: 9:35pm to 11:10pm

Waterfront (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)

I Travel (from Empires and Dance, 1980)

Love Song (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)

Vision Thing (Direction of the Heart, 2022)

Solstice Kiss (Direction of the Heart, 2022)

Glittering Prize (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Promised You a Miracle (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Belfast Child (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)

Let There Be Love (from Real Life, 1991)

Someone Somewhere in Summertime (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Don’t You (Forget About Me) (from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, 1985)

Encore:

Theme for Great Cities (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)

Amazing Grace (Acapella)

Alive and Kicking (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

Sanctify Yourself (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024

Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

