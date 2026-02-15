Skindred Announce Australian Headline Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

Welsh ragga metal pioneers Skindred are set to storm Australia this September with their biggest headline shows yet, coinciding with the release of their ninth studio album You Got This

by Paul Cashmere

Australia, get ready for an onslaught of genre-defying energy, as Welsh band Skindred return for a headline tour across the country this September. Launching in Perth on Tuesday 1 September and concluding in Brisbane on Sunday 6 September, the band will hit Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in between, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

Formed in Newport, Wales in 1998, Skindred quickly carved a global reputation for their audacious blend of heavy metal, reggae, punk, hip hop and electronica, often referred to as ragga metal. Frontman Benji Webbe, along with guitarist Mikey Demus and drummer Arya Goggin, lead the group that has now released eight studio albums and continues to push musical boundaries. Over more than two decades, Skindred have shared stages with the likes of KISS, Korn, Papa Roach and Rob Zombie, and have mesmerised audiences at festivals including Download, Sonisphere, Hellfest, Soundwave and Woodstock Poland.

Skindred’s roots trace back even further to the early 90s with Dub War, a metal crossover band from Newport fronted by Webbe. After two albums with Earache Records, Dub War disbanded amid label disputes, paving the way for Webbe to form Skindred with new collaborators. Their 2002 debut album Babylon introduced the world to their high-octane fusion, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Top Reggae Albums chart and spawning the enduring single Nobody. Subsequent albums, including Roots Rock Riot, Shark Bites and Dog Fights and Union Black, solidified their reputation for relentless innovation and electrifying live shows.

In 2026, Skindred return with their ninth album You Got This, set for release on 17 April. Produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Jay Ruston, the album sees the trio refining their signature hybrid sound, with dancehall rhythms, hard-hitting hooks and high-energy anthems primed for the stage. It follows the critically acclaimed Smile, which in 2023 became the band’s highest-charting UK album, reaching No. 2 overall and topping multiple rock and independent charts.

Skindred’s live performances are legendary. Fans attending Knotfest Australia in 2024 described their set as a chaotic but cohesive spectacle, with the band commanding both stage and audience with charisma and technical skill. Whether on global festival stages or intimate venues, Skindred’s shows are designed to leave a lasting impression, and the Australian headline tour promises nothing less.

The 2026 Australian tour kicks off in Perth, before moving east through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and finally Brisbane. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday 18 February at 9am local time, with general tickets available from Friday 20 February at 9am via destroyalllines.com. Fans are advised to act quickly, as Skindred’s live shows consistently sell out, reflecting their status as one of the most exhilarating live acts in modern rock and metal.

Skindred Australian Tour 2026 Dates:

Tuesday 1 September – Magnet House, Perth

Thursday 3 September – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday 4 September – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 5 September – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 6 September – The Triffid, Brisbane

This September, Newport’s finest are ready to unleash their blend of reggae-infused metal down under once again. Grab your tickets, pack your energy, and prepare for a night where genre boundaries are obliterated, and every song hits like a live wire.

