Slim Dusty's ‘Duncan' Returns In A New Era After Viral Remix Moment - Noise11.com

Slim Dusty’s ‘Duncan’ Returns In A New Era After Viral Remix Moment

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2025

Slim Dusty remains one of the most enduring symbols of Australian music, and his legacy continues to grow as a new remix of Duncan finds fresh life on social media. The renewed attention marks another chapter in the extraordinary story of an artist who documented Australian culture with unmatched dedication across more than seven decades.

Across his lifetime Slim released more than one hundred albums, sold more than seven million records and collected more than seventy gold and platinum certifications. His contributions extended far beyond the studio, and he became a custodian of Australian heritage through songs that celebrated rural life, working communities and the country’s vast character.

He became a fixture of national culture and was recognised with both an MBE and an Order of Australia. He was voted an Australian National Living Treasure, named Australia’s Father of the Year in 1999 and honoured as the first Senior Australian of the Year. His music accompanied generations of Australians, and his cultural impact continues to resonate long after his passing.

Slim Dusty reached the top of the Australian singles chart in 1980 with Duncan, a song built on mateship, humour and shared stories. Its chorus captured the spirit of the pub, the community and the open invitation to join in for a drink at the Town And Country Hotel, a pub where the atmosphere was always great. Its themes became part of Australian folklore, and the song remains one of Slim’s most-streamed tracks.

The history of the song stretches back to 1976 when Pat Alexander met factory owner Duncan Urquhart at the Town And Country Hotel in St Peters. Alexander had arrived to sell life insurance, yet the encounter instead sparked an idea for a song built around simple camaraderie. Alexander later recorded a novelty track called The Bob Hawke Song, and Duncan appeared on the B-side of a limited run of vinyl copies. Those records reached radio stations and found their way to Slim Dusty.

Slim was in the early stages of preparing The Slim Dusty Family album when Joy McKean presented the demo. She recognised the potential, noting that the core idea could adapt to different names while keeping its catchy rhythm and easy spirit. Slim agreed and took the song into the studio in October 1980. The arrangement came from Garry Marks, and members of Saltbush performed on the track. Paul Pyle can be heard calling out “One more,” a moment that remains part of the recording’s charm.

Duncan was released in November 1980 and secured heavy early airplay, with John Laws spinning it repeatedly on 2UE. Slim even recorded customised versions for radio announcers to support the single. The video was filmed at the Town And Country Hotel with Duncan Urquhart and Pat Alexander in the opening frames.

The single reached number one on the Kent Music Report for two weeks in February 1981 and spent twenty-three weeks in the charts, ranking as the sixteenth highest-selling Australian single of the year. It later earned gold certification. The song also reached number seven in New Zealand and enjoyed strong UK radio support.

Following its success, Duncan appeared on numerous Slim Dusty releases including No. 50: The Golden Anniversary Album, Beer Drinking Songs Of Australia, Slim Dusty Live, Pubs, Trucks & Plains and several best-of collections.

More than forty years after its release, Duncan has been introduced to a new audience after a remix by Y.O.G.A, also known as You’re Only Great Always, went viral on TikTok. The clip ignited strong demand for a full version, and the official remix is now available.

