Triple J Launches New Country Club Show As Unearthed Celebrates Australia's Country Boom - Noise11.com

Triple J Launches New Country Club Show As Unearthed Celebrates Australia’s Country Boom

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2025

triple j will enter 2026 with a renewed commitment to the nation’s fast-rising country music movement, confirming a brand-new weekly program, Country Club, hosted by Tom Forrest, known to many listeners as Outback Tom. The announcement lands during a major groundswell for the genre, as local acts and global releases fuel interest across Australia’s youth audience. In recent years, country music has experienced a surge across pop and alternative spheres, with global artists exploring acoustic traditions, layered harmonies, and rustic storytelling. In Australia, Unearthed artists have pushed a new frontier with songs that blend folk roots, indie energy, and classic country instrumentation.

This boom has already been recognised inside triple j Unearthed, where music producer Sara Glaidous has steered listeners through a curated snapshot of modern Australian country. Unearthed’s Country Hour celebrated a landscape filled with pedal steel arrangements, banjo-driven riffs, soft ballads, and new cross-genre experiments. Her program tapped into an historic lineage, tracing a journey from Slim Dusty’s foundational recordings through to contemporary innovators who are reshaping the genre for a new generation. Glaidous presented these works as part of a broader national resurgence, giving emerging artists the chance to sit alongside major names shaping country’s global moment.

Tom Forrest will expand this direction when Country Club debuts on triple j in 2026. Forrest has been a long-term presence at the network with guest roles on Blak Out, Drive, and the summer grid, along with past work inside the Unearthed team. As a proud First Nations storyteller based in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, Forrest has built a following with his deep knowledge of local sounds and his commitment to amplifying grassroots voices. Country Club will broadcast weekly from outback Australia, creating an authentic connection between the music, its culture, and the landscape that inspires many of the genre’s defining works. The show will highlight both homegrown acts and international releases, bringing listeners a dedicated space to explore everything from dusty road songs to contemporary country pop. Country Club airs Sundays from 6pm on triple j, and is simulcast on ABC Country.

Alongside Country Club, triple j will launch Doof, a new home for Australian electronic music. Hosted by DJ and presenter Latifa Tee, Doof will present local producers, new mixes, and feature interviews across Australia’s festival and club scenes. The show begins Fridays from 10pm in 2026.

After celebrating its 50th year, triple j will retain its full weekday line-up in 2026 with Concetta & Luka on Breakfast, Lucy Smith on Mornings, Dave Woodhead on Lunch, and Abby & Tyrone on Drive. Home & Hosed continues with Anika Luna, while Hack remains at 5:30pm. Weekends will feature Jordan Barr, Frankie Rowsthorn, Phil Fresh, House Party, Mix Up, Blak Out, Live At The Wireless, Perfect Sunday, and The Hook Up.

Summer programming begins 15 December with new voices and the lead-up to the Hottest 100 of 2025. The 2026 schedule begins Monday 5 January.

The first official confirmation of Country Club came from Abby & Tyrone during ABC’s 2026 Showcase, where the pair introduced the new program as part of triple j’s evolving national strategy. Their announcement previewed a year shaped by genre expansion, regional storytelling, and a focus on Australian identity across the network.

