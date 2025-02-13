 Slim Dusty’s Grandson Jim Arneman Is The Third Generation of “The Family Business” As Small Town Romance - Noise11.com
Slim Dusty’s Grandson Jim Arneman Is The Third Generation of “The Family Business” As Small Town Romance

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2025

in News

Slim Dusty’s grandson Jim Arneman and partner Flora Smith have taken the Kirkpatrick family business into a third generation.

Jim and Flora are Melbourne country band Small Town Romance. Jim is the son of country star Anne Kirkpatrick. Anne is the daughter of Australian country music royalty Slim Dusty and Joy McKean.

Small Town Romance are I guess what is now referred to as Americana. That’s the term that used to be called alt-country and prior to that Country Rock.

Jim also produced the feature film ‘Slim & I’ based on his grandmother Joy McKean’s telling of the story of her husband Slim Dusty.

Small Time Romance have released two albums, ‘Small Tim Romance’ (2016) and ‘Home Fires’ (2024). There is also the single ‘Wild Boys’ from 2024.

Check out Small Town Romance at their website https://www.smalltownromance.com.au.

Meanwhile this week at Noise11 we caught up with Jim’s mum Anne Kirkpatrick to talk about the two live Slim Dusty albums being released in May.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Anne Kirkpatrick:

And while we are at it, watch Jim’s uncle, Anne’s brother and Slim and Joy’s son David Kirkpatrick talk about his band Two Tone Pony.

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

