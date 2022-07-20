 Slipknot To Release 'The End So Far' - Noise11.com
Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Slipknot To Release ‘The End So Far’

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2022

in News

Slipknot will release new album ‘The End, So Far’ later this year.

Slipknot – whose most recent record was 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ – have dropped single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ and unveiled plans for their highly anticipated next record.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan – who also directed the new music video – has teased: “New music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end.”

The album is set to be released on September 30, and the group – who debuted new masks in the exciting visual – have unveiled the tracklist.

As well as featuring ‘The Dying Song’ and previous single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, the LP will open with a song called ‘Adderall’, and end with the appropriately titled ‘Finale’.

Meanwhile, the album will also mark the end of their longtime partnership with Roadrunner Records.

Last year, Clown said: “What I can tell you right now is that we are getting off of our record label.

“This is a very fascinating time in my life because I’ve lost both of my parents and if they were alive my dad would be so excited that I have fulfilled a contract.

“It’s not about what I’m going to do afterwards, it’s that I gave my word, I extended my hand and my penmanship and I’m literally getting off of something that I had agreed I can get off of.”

Asked to clarify if he meant Slipknot’s next album will be their last on Roadrunner, he added: “Yes sir, seven albums, no greatest hits, no best of, no live albums, straight up rock n’ roll. That’s what we’ve given.”

In December, frontman Corey Taylor promised fans something special, and insisted he loves the new collection “more” than their previous record.

He said: “[It’s] really good; I’m really, really stoked on it. I actually like this one more than I like ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, and I loved ‘We Are Not Your Kind.’ ”

music-news.com

