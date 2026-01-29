Slomosa Announce First Ever Australian Tour For May 2026 - Noise11.com

Norwegian Tundra Rock trailblazers Slomosa will bring their crushing live show to Australia for the first time, with dates confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

by Paul Cashmere

Norwegian heavy rock force Slomosa have confirmed their first ever Australian tour, locking in three headline shows for May 2026 as part of their expanding international schedule. The Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne dates will mark a significant milestone for the Bergen quartet, who have steadily built a global following on the back of their distinctive sound and a reputation for commanding live performances.

Formed in 2016 in western Norway, Slomosa emerged from a scene shaped by isolation, stark landscapes and a deep affection for heavy riff culture. The band coined the term “Tundra Rock” to describe their approach, a blend of stoner and desert rock weight with melodic grunge-inflected hooks, grounded in groove and atmosphere rather than excess. It is a sound that reflects both their Scandinavian environment and their reverence for foundational heavy acts such as Kyuss, Black Sabbath and Elder.

The current lineup of Benjamin Berdous on guitar and vocals, Tor Erik Bye on guitar, Marie Moe on bass and vocals, and Jard Hole on drums has been intact since 2020. That stability has allowed Slomosa to sharpen their identity, particularly as a live band. Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2020 through Apollon Records, Slomosa have been on a steady upward trajectory across Europe and beyond.

Their second album, Tundra Rock, released in 2024 via Stickman Records, proved to be a defining moment. The record expanded on the foundations of the debut, leaning further into melody while retaining the low-end heft that defines the band’s sound. The album’s impact was recognised at Norway’s Spellemannprisen, where Tundra Rock took out Best Rock Album, cementing Slomosa’s status within their home country’s heavy music landscape. In 2025, the band were also awarded the Bendiksen Award, further underlining their growing cultural significance.

Internationally, Slomosa have steadily pushed their reach. European tours with Stöner and Greenleaf exposed them to wider audiences, while festival appearances at events such as Hell Fest, Freak Valley and Bergen Fest showcased their ability to translate studio power into a compelling stage experience. Their U.S. touring schedule accelerated that momentum, including a run of shows with Alkaline Trio and later direct support slots for Helmet, a pairing that connected Slomosa with audiences deeply attuned to riff-driven rock.

Australia’s first encounter with Slomosa comes at a time when the band are operating at full strength. Their recent releases, including singles such as Cabin Fever and Rice, highlight a songwriting confidence that balances weight with accessibility. The band’s decision to headline the inaugural Tundra And Lighting festival in Bergen in 2025 also demonstrated a commitment to nurturing their local heavy scene while continuing to expand internationally.

SLOMOSA 2026 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Friday 22 May 2026, Melbourne, Max Watts

Saturday 23 May 2026, Sydney, Crowbar

Sunday 24 May 2026, Brisbane, Crowbar

Presale begins Friday 30 January at 9.00am local time

General public tickets on sale Tuesday 3 February at 9.00am local time

https://thephoenix.au

