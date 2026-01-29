 Slomosa Announce First Ever Australian Tour For May 2026 - Noise11.com
Slomosa photo by Maria Helena Konttinen Nerhus

Slomosa photo by Maria Helena Konttinen Nerhus

Slomosa Announce First Ever Australian Tour For May 2026

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2026

in Live,News

Norwegian Tundra Rock trailblazers Slomosa will bring their crushing live show to Australia for the first time, with dates confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

by Paul Cashmere

Norwegian heavy rock force Slomosa have confirmed their first ever Australian tour, locking in three headline shows for May 2026 as part of their expanding international schedule. The Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne dates will mark a significant milestone for the Bergen quartet, who have steadily built a global following on the back of their distinctive sound and a reputation for commanding live performances.

Formed in 2016 in western Norway, Slomosa emerged from a scene shaped by isolation, stark landscapes and a deep affection for heavy riff culture. The band coined the term “Tundra Rock” to describe their approach, a blend of stoner and desert rock weight with melodic grunge-inflected hooks, grounded in groove and atmosphere rather than excess. It is a sound that reflects both their Scandinavian environment and their reverence for foundational heavy acts such as Kyuss, Black Sabbath and Elder.

The current lineup of Benjamin Berdous on guitar and vocals, Tor Erik Bye on guitar, Marie Moe on bass and vocals, and Jard Hole on drums has been intact since 2020. That stability has allowed Slomosa to sharpen their identity, particularly as a live band. Since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2020 through Apollon Records, Slomosa have been on a steady upward trajectory across Europe and beyond.

Their second album, Tundra Rock, released in 2024 via Stickman Records, proved to be a defining moment. The record expanded on the foundations of the debut, leaning further into melody while retaining the low-end heft that defines the band’s sound. The album’s impact was recognised at Norway’s Spellemannprisen, where Tundra Rock took out Best Rock Album, cementing Slomosa’s status within their home country’s heavy music landscape. In 2025, the band were also awarded the Bendiksen Award, further underlining their growing cultural significance.

Internationally, Slomosa have steadily pushed their reach. European tours with Stöner and Greenleaf exposed them to wider audiences, while festival appearances at events such as Hell Fest, Freak Valley and Bergen Fest showcased their ability to translate studio power into a compelling stage experience. Their U.S. touring schedule accelerated that momentum, including a run of shows with Alkaline Trio and later direct support slots for Helmet, a pairing that connected Slomosa with audiences deeply attuned to riff-driven rock.

Australia’s first encounter with Slomosa comes at a time when the band are operating at full strength. Their recent releases, including singles such as Cabin Fever and Rice, highlight a songwriting confidence that balances weight with accessibility. The band’s decision to headline the inaugural Tundra And Lighting festival in Bergen in 2025 also demonstrated a commitment to nurturing their local heavy scene while continuing to expand internationally.

SLOMOSA 2026 AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Friday 22 May 2026, Melbourne, Max Watts
Saturday 23 May 2026, Sydney, Crowbar
Sunday 24 May 2026, Brisbane, Crowbar

Presale begins Friday 30 January at 9.00am local time
General public tickets on sale Tuesday 3 February at 9.00am local time

https://thephoenix.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beoga and Ed Sheeran supplied by Troubadour Touring
Beoga Announce Special Guests For February Headline Shows

Irish Folk Powerhouse Reveal Australian Supports As Band Prepares For Festival Appearances And Stadium Dates With Ed Sheeran

1 day ago
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2013 by Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Play First Aussie Show Of 2026 In Western Australia

The Wild God Tour returns Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to Australian stages for the first time since 2017, opening with a sold out Fremantle Park performance that drew deeply from the band's new album Wild God while surveying four decades of music history.

January 20, 2026
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Kicks Off Australian Tour In Brisbane

David Byrne opened his Australian tour with a tightly choreographed, career-spanning set in Brisbane on Saturday, 17 January 2026, reminding the crowd just how wide and restless his musical world still is.

January 19, 2026
DYGL supplied Cheersquad
DYGL’s New Album Who’s In The House? Lands In Australia Ahead Of First Ever Tour

Japanese indie rock favourites DYGL, pronounced Day-glo, are set to make their long-awaited Australian debut next week, with their new album Who's In The House? now officially released locally via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. The timing could not be better, arriving just days before the Tokyo four-piece touch down for their first ever Australian shows as part of the East Coast Who's In The House? tour in January 2026.

January 16, 2026
Gordi photo Brianna da Silva
Gordi Shares New Single High Line And Announces Australian Headline Tour

Australian singer-songwriter and producer Gordi has opened 2026 with the release of a new single, High Line, alongside confirmation of an extensive Australian headline tour that will take her across the country from February through to May.

January 14, 2026
Bret McKenzie
Bret McKenzie Announces Australian Tour For March 2026

TEG Dainty has confirmed that Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician, songwriter, and performer Bret McKenzie will return to Australia in March 2026 for a series of live performances celebrating his new album, Freak Out City. The tour will see McKenzie perform in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience his signature blend of music, storytelling, and humour in an intimate theatre setting.

January 13, 2026
TX2 supplied
TX2 Drops New Single Murder Scene Featuring Magnolia Park

TX2 has unveiled Murder Scene, the latest single from his forthcoming debut album End Of Us, due for release on February 13 via Hopeless Records. Featuring Magnolia Park, the track represents a significant moment for two artists emerging from the current wave of emotionally charged alternative rock, both operating at the intersection of emo, pop punk and modern alternative culture.

January 12, 2026