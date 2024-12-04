 Snoop Dogg Gifts His Daughter $1 Million for Her Wedding - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Gifts His Daughter $1 Million for Her Wedding

by Music-News.com on December 4, 2024

in News

Snoop Dogg is to give his daughter a present worth $1 million (£790,000) for her wedding.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Noop Dogg and his daughter Cori Broadus discussed her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Wayne Duece.

As part of a game called Snoop & Cori’s Confessions, host Jennifer asked Snoop to name the most expensive gift he’s ever given his only daughter.

“It’s the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn’t opened it yet,” he shared. “It was a million dollars for her wedding.”

Snoop went on to joke that if it was his wedding, he would have spent “$100 and $900 would have gone in my pocket”.

Cori and Wayne got engaged in November 2022 and had planned to tie the knot earlier this year. However, the couple was forced to delay plans after the 25-year-old suffered a stroke in January.

The lead-up to Cori and Wayne’s big day has been documented in the upcoming E! docuseries, Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story.

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop also explained that he purchased a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for Cori’s 16th birthday. However, her mother Shante Broadus eventually took the luxury vehicle from her third child as a form of punishment.

“I don’t know what happened, but I bought her a G-Wagon for her 16th birthday, and all of a sudden, the mama had a G-Wagon. Didn’t give it to her, she took it away. Her grounding was taking it away,” Snoop laughed, while Cori clarified, “She was driving me to the nail shop, I’m like, ‘Mom, you cold. You cold.'”

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story begins airing on Thursday.

music-news.com

