Snoop Dogg What Reveals What His Grandkids Call Him - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has 12 grandchildren. Snoop was speaking on the Jennifer Hudson Show when he revealed exactly how many grandchildren he has.

“I have a total of 12 grandkids,” he said. “And they’re different ages, ranges, sizes and I love them all the same way.”

He added: “Actually, my oldest grandson, his birthday is today so I’m on my way to his birthday party when I leave here. He’s going to be 9 years old, that’s Zion Broadus.”

Snoop Dogg explained that Zion was the first of his grandchildren to give him a name.

“He used to call me Papa Noop, because he couldn’t say Snoop, so he started calling me Papa Noop. And then as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I’m Papa Snoop.”

Last year, the star explained what being called “Papa” meant to him.

“Papa!’ That shit means the world to me for them to call me that because I had a papa,” he told People magazine. “My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances.”

Snoop is dad to four children. He shares sons Corde and Cordell as well as daughter Cori with his wife, Shante Broadus. He also has a son, Julian from a previous relationship.

